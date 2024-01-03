Rebecca Malmquist is 2024 IAAO President

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebecca Malmquist, CAE, assumed the office of President of the International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO) on Jan. 1, 2024. As the 2024 IAAO President, Ms. Malmquist is Chair of the Board of Directors. She will preside over all meetings of the Board and membership.

2024 IAAO President Rebecca Malmquist
She serves as the City Assessor in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She has been a member of IAAO since 2000. She served as an IAAO Board member from 2018-20, was IAAO Vice President in 2022, and President-Elect/Treasurer in 2023. Ms. Malmquist is the ninth female president in IAAO's history, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2024.

In addition to serving on multiple IAAO committees and task forces, she has been an instructor since 2015 and has authored and instructed sessions at annual conferences and GIS/Valuation Technology conferences. Her IAAO awards include the Matylda Zurowska Hudak Member of the Year Award in 2018, and she is a four-time winner of the John A. Zangerle Award as managing editor of MAAO's Equal Eyes magazine.

Ms. Malmquist has served as City of Minneapolis City Assessor since 2021 and was Director of Assessments from 2014-2020. Before joining the City of Minneapolis in 2014, she had been with the City of Minnetonka, Minnesota since 1998, starting as an appraiser before being appointed to City Assessor in 2009. She started her career serving as an appraiser intern for St. Louis County, Minnesota, from 1997-98.

She earned the IAAO Certified Assessment Evaluator designation and is a Minnesota Senior Accredited Assessor. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in urban and regional studies and geography from the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

In recent elections to join Ms. Malmquist on the IAAO Executive Committee for one-year terms, IAAO members elected Donna Vandervries, CAE, AAS, PPS, Esq., Equalization Director, Muskegon County, Michigan, as IAAO President-Elect/Treasurer; and William Healey, RES, Chief Assessor, City of Lewiston, Maine as IAAO Vice President. 2023 IAAO President Patrick Alesandrini, CAE, RES, Hillsborough County, Florida, Chief Information Officer remains on the Executive Committee as 2024 Past President.

New Board members elected for three-year terms beginning Jan. 1 were Douglas Warr, AAS, Assessor, Cleveland County, Oklahoma, representing Region 1; Lloyd Funk, CAE, Director of Assessment Services, Provincial Municipal Assessor, Winnipeg, Manitoba (Canada), representing Region 2; and Kevin Prine, RES, AAS, Chief Deputy City Assessor, Suffolk, Virginia, representing Region 3. Additional details on the IAAO Board members are available at www.iaao.org/Board2024.

Background

IAAO is the leading nonprofit, educational and research association for individuals in the assessment profession and others with an interest in property valuation and taxation. IAAO's mission is to be a global community of diverse mass appraisal professionals advancing fair and equitable property appraisal, assessment administration, and property tax policy through professional development, research, standards, and technical assistance. IAAO currently serves more than 8,000 members worldwide.

