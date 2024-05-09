Rebecca School Relocates to New State-of-the-Art Facility in New York City

NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebecca School is thrilled to announce its relocation to a new, state-of-the-art facility in New York City, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to providing exceptional education and support for children with neurodevelopmental delays. September 2024, the school will move from its current address at 40 East 30th Street, New York, NY 10016, to its new location at 35 East 21st Street, New York, NY 10010.

With an 18-year legacy of excellence in utilizing the DIRFloortime® methodology, Rebecca School has been recognized for its quality services for students with neurodevelopmental challenges, including those with autism spectrum diagnoses. The move to the new facility represents an exciting opportunity for the school to expand its reach and enhance its offerings for students and families.

The new facility boasts modern amenities and ample space to support the school's mission of fostering growth, independence, and development in children with neurodevelopmental challenges. The new 71,747 square foot facility has 21 custom-designed classrooms, music, art, and transition rooms. There is a large space for assembly, multiple sensory gyms, and a rooftop playground and seating area, all designed to provide an enriching and supportive environment for students ages 3 to 21.

Tina McCourt, LCSW, M.S. Ed, SAS, SDA, Executive Director of Rebecca Schools, expressed her enthusiasm for the relocation, stating, "I am excited about the opportunity for Rebecca School to expand in this incredible new space and new location. Families and students deserve not only a top-notch program, but also a purpose-built facility, and that is what we are providing with this relocation."

Jon Bicknell, Chief Executive Officer of New Story, said, "The relocation of Rebecca School is a testament to our commitment to empowering every child to reach their highest potential. This new location, built specifically with our students in mind, will continue to elevate Rebecca School's exceptional program and ensure that each student has the support system necessary to succeed and thrive."

For more information about Rebecca School, please visit www.rebeccaschool.org.

