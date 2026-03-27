REBEL Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026

The tech-driven marketplace tackles retail's excess inventory problem and makes top brands accessible at a fraction of retail price

KANNAPOLIS, N.C., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REBEL, a recommerce platform for returned and overstock goods, is proud to have been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026. This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 720 honorees across 59 sectors and regions.

REBEL, founded in 2020, has continued to scale a returns marketplace that gives consumers access to top brands across categories at significant discounts. Working with more than 2,500 retail partners, REBEL offers high-quality, open-box and overstock products, often at up to 70% off, supported by a consistent quality-check process.

Behind the scenes, REBEL has built the infrastructure to process more than 70,000 unique returns each week, helping brands efficiently manage excess inventory while getting products back into the hands of consumers. As the platform has scaled into new categories, it has also diverted over 25 million pounds of products from landfills annually, supporting a more efficient and accessible way to shop.

"Being recognized by Fast Company reflects the scale we're reaching and the role recommerce is starting to play in how people shop," said Emily Hosie, Founder and CEO of REBEL. "We're building a model that gives consumers access to top brands at better prices while helping retailers move inventory more efficiently. This recognition underscores the demand we're seeing across both sides of the marketplace."

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change – they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, Editor in Chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve."

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on May 19 in New York City. The summit features a day of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation.

ABOUT REBEL

REBEL is the ultimate destination to Shop Smarter™. By offering unbeatable savings of up to 70% off on open-box and overstock products, REBEL makes it simple to shop with purpose every day. REBEL partners with the most popular brands to bring the very best assortment of open-box and overstock products right to their customers' doorsteps. As the only certified B-Corp in returns recommerce, REBEL keeps more than 25 million pounds of product out of landfills annually.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

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SOURCE REBEL