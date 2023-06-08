Rebel Rates Turns the Insurance World Upside Down by Allowing Consumers to Compare Their Own Rates to Save Money and Helping Them Find a Top Local Agent for Coverage

News provided by

Rebel Rates

08 Jun, 2023, 08:42 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebel Rates is the #1 Insurance Agent Search Directory & Rate Comparison Website that's disrupting the online insurance marketplace by arming consumers with live insurance quote engines that help consumers compare which insurance companies offers some of the best unbiased rates to save money then helping them find a helpful Top Local Agent on their directory for all questions, free expert advice and coverage at great affordable rates and excellent customer service.

Continue Reading
Agents with Hearts & Angel Wishes
Agents with Hearts & Angel Wishes

Rebel Rates has experienced significant growth by helping thousands of families save on all their insurance needs such as Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage Plans, Final Expense, Dental Plans, Annuities and Long-Term Care. The company invests heavily in technology and will be adding future quote engines such as Home & Auto to help every day Americans save on all their insurance needs.

Consumers can find a helpful Top Local Agent in their area by going to www.rebelrates.com/local-agents/find-top-agents and simply Entering Their Zip Code and Selecting the type of Insurance Product they want, then click Search Top Local Agents to view all agents within a 75-mile radius of that zip code. These agents specialize in the coverage the user is looking for.

To See How Much a Consumer Could Be Saving, go to www.RebelRates.com to take their free quote engines for a spin and find information to contact a helpful Top Local Agent to apply for coverage in minutes at great affordable rates, along with free expert advice and excellent customer service.

Rebel Rates Gives Back - Helping Kids With Cancer One Policy at a Time
Get a policy with our Top Local Agents with Hearts. Not only does the company provide free quote engines to help consumers compare best unbiased rates to save money along with providing free expert advice and coverage at best rates with our Top Local Agents, they also have Big Hearts. Top Local Agents, along with Rebel Rates, donate a portion of agents' profile listing fees to help support Angel Wishes to kids with cancer. Top Local Agents can also make small donations towards a Kids Angel Wishes every time a policy is issued to a customer who contacted them through the Rebel Rates website. When consumers support the kindhearted Top Local Agents with Hearts by getting their insurance policy with them, they're helping to support and grant more Angel Wishes to kids with cancer one policy at a time.

Media Contact:
Lori Dunn
[email protected] 
1-800-470-2911

SOURCE Rebel Rates

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.