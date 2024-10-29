Rebind, First AI-Native Publishing Company, Launches with First Collection of Five Classic Titles

The company's first rebound books feature AI-powered e-reading experiences from John Banville, Peter Catapano, Chloé Cooper Jones, John Kaag, and Clancy Martin

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebind , the first AI-native publishing company transforming classic literature into interactive, guided experiences, launched today with its first collection of philosophical, literary, and spiritual e-books. To make these works more accessible, each title is paired with original interactive commentary from some of today's greatest thinkers who serve as expert guides known as Rebinders. The company's AI-powered e-reading technology enhances classic books into immersive reading experiences featuring conversations, including personal anecdotes, historical context, and reflections from Rebinders. Readers can now purchase standalone titles or an annual subscription by visiting rebind.ai .

"At Rebind, we are on a mission to help readers deepen their understanding and enjoyment of timeless books by inviting readers into intimate conversations with influential voices about their favorite classics," said John Kaag, co-founder of Rebind. "We are honored to collaborate with our team of Rebinders to reimagine the reading experience and share our love for these inspiring works through book club-style discussions that facilitate lasting, meaningful connections with the texts. "

Rebind's first titles include:

" Dubliners " by James Joyce – rebound by John Banville , winner of the Booker Prize, Irish novelist, short story writer, adapter of dramas, and screenwriter, who shares insights from his lifelong love of the short story collection from Ireland's most influential 20th-century author.

" by – , winner of the Booker Prize, Irish novelist, short story writer, adapter of dramas, and screenwriter, who shares insights from his lifelong love of the short story collection from most influential 20th-century author. " Heart of Darkness " by Joseph Conrad – rebound by Chloé Cooper Jones , Pulitzer-finalist, writer, journalist, and professor at Columbia University , who brings her perspectives from reading and teaching this pioneering work of modernist fiction countless times over the years.

" by – , Pulitzer-finalist, writer, journalist, and professor at , who brings her perspectives from reading and teaching this pioneering work of modernist fiction countless times over the years. " The Great Gatsby " by F. Scott Fitzgerald – rebound by Peter Catapano , New York Times editor, author, and educator, who weaves together personal and political themes from the "Great American Novel" that sparked his excitement for reading and writing.

" by F. – , editor, author, and educator, who weaves together personal and political themes from the "Great American Novel" that sparked his excitement for reading and writing. " Thus Spoke Zarathustra " by Friedrich Nietzsche – rebound by Clancy Martin , Rebind deputy publisher, philosopher, novelist, professor, Guggenheim Fellow, and essayist, who dives into his four decades of experience translating and teaching this often misunderstood philosophical treatise.

" by Friedrich Nietzsche – , Rebind deputy publisher, philosopher, novelist, professor, Guggenheim Fellow, and essayist, who dives into his four decades of experience translating and teaching this often misunderstood philosophical treatise. " Walden " by Henry David Thoreau – rebound by John Kaag , Rebind co-founder, author, Professor of Philosophy at UMass Lowell and the Santa Fe Institute, who revisits the transformative text that inspired his 14-year-old self to become a philosopher, live near Walden Pond, and teach Thoreau's principles.

"It is a rare text that not only invites a reader to read it twice but almost requires a reader to do so," said Chloé Cooper Jones, who rebound Joseph Conrad's Heart of Darkness. "This classic explores how power corrupts and also how what is deemed 'right' or 'good' is relative–these are themes that continue to be incredibly relevant. I wanted to become a Rebinder to help others unpack and discuss this profound work that I believe still has so much to teach us about human nature and society."

With the support of experts, readers are empowered to dive confidently into some of the most challenging and meaningful classics. Rebinder-led tutorial videos are sprinkled throughout the books to teach and inspire more thought among readers. Rebind's proprietary discussion engine learns through users' reactions, annotations, and questions to deliver personalized discussions with authentic Rebinder content. Rebind uses large language models (LLMs) to find the intersection between a user's own reading of the text and Rebinders' acutely personal interpretations for a more grounded AI experience.

"Rebind's innovative use of AI made reading The Great Gatsby and Thus Spoke Zarathustra an entirely new experience for my son and me," said Stephen Walther, an early Rebind reader and host of the OpenAI Changes Everything podcast. "It felt like we were guided by an expert, opening up parts of the books we would not have appreciated on our own. The ability to engage in a conversation while reading, and get real-time insights, made these classics more immersive and enjoyable."

Individual titles are $29.95, and readers can also purchase an annual subscription to access the entire Rebind library, with more books to come, for $120. To buy and keep up-to-date on new releases, please visit rebind.ai .

About Rebind

Rebind is an innovative e-reading publishing company that transforms classic literature into interactive, guided experiences with films and AI conversations, infused with original commentary from experts known as Rebinders. The product creates access to great works of literature, spirituality, and philosophy with people you know and respect. Influential authors, actors, educators, philosophers, and more provide original insights into timeless classics – enriching the reading experience with personal anecdotes, historical context, reflections, and guided discussions. These conversations explore meaningful questions about the text and invite readers to reflect deeply on their own lives. For more information, visit rebind.ai .

SOURCE Rebind AI