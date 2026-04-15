Rebound Technologies Secures $2 Million Strategic Investment from KCC Manufacturing to Accelerate IcePoint® Deployment and Manufacturing Scale

Investment strengthens preferred manufacturing partnership following successful delivery milestone for Rebound's thermal energy storage system.

DENVER, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebound Technologies, Inc. ("Rebound Technologies") today announced a $2 million strategic investment from KCC Manufacturing, deepening the companies' preferred manufacturing partnership and supporting the scale-up of Rebound's IcePoint® thermal energy storage technology.

The investment follows the successful completion of key manufacturing milestones for Rebound's thermal energy system and positions the companies to accelerate commercial deployment across multiple industries that require reliable, high-performance cooling and energy flexibility.

Rebound and KCC Manufacturing expand partnership with $2M investment to scale IcePoint® deployment. Post this Strong collaboration between KCC Manufacturing and Rebound teams, working side by side.

Rapid growth in electricity demand and cooling loads is pushing energy infrastructure to its limits, forcing industries to confront an increasingly difficult tradeoff between performance, cost, and reliability.

Rebound's IcePoint® technology removes this tradeoff by decoupling when cooling is produced from when it is used, unlocking a new model for high-performance, flexible energy consumption. By producing and storing cooling during periods of lower demand and deploying it during peak periods, the system enables facilities to reduce peak load, maintain reliability, and deliver cooling precisely when it is needed. This enables customers to unlock additional capacity, reduce peak energy demand, and maintain consistent performance even during periods of extreme load.

As industries face rising power constraints and increasing demand for always-on performance, thermal energy storage is emerging as a critical infrastructure layer for managing both energy and performance in next-generation cooling systems. To meet this growing need, Rebound is scaling both its technology and manufacturing capabilities to bring thermal energy storage into mainstream deployment.

"This investment reflects the strength of our collaboration with KCC and the progress we have made moving IcePoint from innovation to commercial deployment," said Eric Kish, CEO of Rebound Technologies. "As demand grows for flexible cooling and energy solutions, scaling manufacturing is a critical step in delivering our technology to customers who need both performance and efficiency."

KCC Manufacturing has worked closely with Rebound through the early production phases of their thermal energy cooling system, supporting manufacturing development and delivery milestones that demonstrate the scalability of the technology.

"Our partnership with Rebound represents a shared commitment to advancing innovative thermal energy solutions," said Joel Strieter, President of KCC Manufacturing. "After working alongside the Rebound team during key manufacturing milestones, we are confident in the technology and excited to support its continued growth."

The strengthened partnership between Rebound and KCC supports the next phase of manufacturing scale up and commercial deployment of IcePoint systems.

About Rebound Technologies

Rebound Technologies develops high performance thermal energy storage systems that improve cooling efficiency and enable flexible energy use. Its IcePoint® technology helps facilities separate when cooling is produced from when it is used, allowing energy consumption to shift away from peak demand periods while maintaining reliable cooling performance. Rebound's systems are designed for applications including data centers, food processing, and district cooling infrastructure.

For more information, visit www.rebound-tech.com

About KCC Manufacturing

KCC Manufacturing is a 100% employee-owned company recognized for delivering innovative product development and custom-engineered solutions that set it apart in the industry and drive its vision for the future. For nearly 50 years, KCC has brought unique and original solutions to the HVAC industry, from sheet metal products to customized package rooftop units. KCC's capabilities include design, testing, and manufacturing utilizing Direct Expansion (DX), chilled/heated water, and heat pump technologies

For more information, visit www.kcccompanies.com

SOURCE Rebound Technologies Inc