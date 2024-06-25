Rebrandly Appoints Help Scout CRO and SaaS GTM Executive Andrea Kayal to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebrandly , the world's leading secure, branded link management platform, has announced that Andrea Kayal will join the company's Board of Directors (BOD). Kayal has extensive leadership experience in go-to-market execution and driving exponential growth for global SaaS companies. As a trusted advisor and investor, she has shaped digital marketing strategies across the industry and has become a leading advocate for customer-centric AI innovation.

"Rebrandly is at an inflection point in its growth trajectory, and I look forward to being a part of the journey," Kayal said. "The global link management category is rapidly evolving, and Rebrandly is the top choice for businesses and developers looking for a safe, secure, reliable platform with an innovative vision."

Kayal is currently the Chief Revenue Officer at Help Scout, where she is committed to scaling the company through product-led growth and bringing transformative AI features to market. Prior to Help Scout, Kayal held pivotal positions as CRO at Teampay , leading to an acquisition by Paystand , and as CMO at Electric , where she spearheaded exponential revenue growth from $5MM to a unicorn valuation. Kayal's professional journey includes successful leadership roles at Upserve, Signpost, and Sailthru. Additionally, Kayal serves as the Dean of Pavilion's CMO School , educating future revenue leaders, and is an active champion for Women and LGBTQ groups.

"Andrea's GTM leadership and commercial SaaS expertise, combined with an intuitive understanding of the essential role that link management plays in the modern tech stack, align with the vision and culture of our company," said Carla Bourque, Rebrandly CEO. "Andrea's positive energy and data-driven growth mindset are a great fit for Rebrandly. I'm excited to partner with Andrea to create strategic value for our customers and partners."

Kayal's appointment to Rebrandly's board comes amid a period of rapid innovation and growth for the company. Rebrandly has recently made several key announcements, including the launch of Rebrandly AI , Rebrandly for Domain Partners , Rebrandly Marketplace and Trust Center , and partnerships with the Internet Watch Foundation and DarkOwl . The platform has also integrated with omnichannel marketing automation and communications platforms like Bird , HubSpot , ActiveCampaign , and Hootsuite . Developers can access Rebrandly's powerful application programming interface (API) through the Marketplace, create integrations with popular tools (Slack, Zapier, Google Chrome, and more), and connect with Rebrandly's robust partner network.

About Rebrandly

Rebrandly, the world's leading link management platform, empowers marketers, agencies, content creators, and developers to "think beyond the link." Rebrandly helps users brand, optimize, and shorten URLs and QR codes to improve deliverability, enhance security, track real-time click analytics, and boost performance with every link.

Rebrandly is committed to the highest data privacy and protection standards and is the only SaaS link management platform to achieve SOC2 and HIPAA compliance. Global companies rely on Rebrandly, including Cisco, PayPal, MetLife, Publicis Sapient, LVMH, Three Ireland, and Ubisoft. To learn more, visit www.rebrandly.com .

