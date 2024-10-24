Rebrandly launches Strategic Advisory Board, welcomes Google Agency executive Michael Kaplan

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebrandly, the world's leading branded link management platform, announced the formation of its Strategic Advisory Board today. This diverse group of industry leaders and experts will guide the company's global expansion, product roadmap, and engagement with key partners, driving value creation, innovation, and growth.

Rebrandly welcomes Michael Kaplan , Director of Agency Business Development at Google, as its founding advisor. Kaplan owns Google's agency partner relationships and leads Google's relationship with WPP, the world's largest ad agency group. WPP provides communications, experience, commerce, technology, and data services to global brands, including Unilever, Ford, and Coca-Cola.

Before joining Google, Kaplan led digital marketing at AstraZeneca and business development and investments for media clients as senior leadership at OMD and BBDO.

"I'm thrilled to join Rebrandly's Advisory Board at this pivotal time in the company's growth," said Michael Kaplan. "Rebrandly's bold approach to link-enabled secure communications addresses critical needs in the agency and AdTech sector. I look forward to contributing to the company's strategic direction and helping to unlock new opportunities in the expanding link infrastructure space."

The Rebrandly Strategic Advisory Board will focus on the digital communications ecosystem and tangential markets. It will play a crucial role in expanding Rebrandly's global market reach, enhancing customer value, and fostering strategic partnerships within the industry.

"The formation of our Advisory Board marks a significant milestone in Rebrandly's journey," said Carla Bourque , CEO of Rebrandly. "By leveraging the collective wisdom and experience of industry leaders like Michael Kaplan, we're positioning ourselves to better serve our customers and partners, particularly in the agency sector, and drive unprecedented growth in the digital infrastructure market."

This announcement comes at a crucial time for Rebrandly, following an inspiring brand refresh announced in late August and the addition of key executive hires Maria Thomas (Chief Product Officer) and Andrew Sutherland (Vice President, Sales). Additionally, Rebrandly has launched its Rebrandly for Agencies solution with programmatic, performance-based marketing features, including advanced link-in-bio capabilities with custom domains, Rebrandly API and clickstream data, and a new in-app reviewer role intended to scale collaboration across account teams.

Rebrandly, the world's leading link management platform, empowers marketers, agencies, content creators, and developers to modernize their tech stack and elevate essential connections. With Rebrandly, anyone can easily brand, optimize, and shorten URLs and QR codes to improve deliverability, enhance security, track real-time click analytics, and boost performance with every link.

Rebrandly is committed to the highest data privacy and protection standards and is the only SaaS link management platform to provide SOC2 and HIPAA compliance. Global companies rely on Rebrandly, including Oracle, PayPal, MetLife, Publicis Sapient, LVMH, Three Ireland, and Ubisoft. Visit www.rebrandly.com .

