Rebrandly Names Buffer CPO and Former Bitly Executive Maria Thomas to Board of Directors

Thomas brings extensive marketing technology expertise to Rebrandly and will help accelerate the company's strategic growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebrandly, the world's leading secure, branded link management platform, announced today that Buffer Chief Product Officer Maria Thomas has joined the company as a member of the board of directors (BOD).

Thomas has extensive experience in marketing technology, strategic operations, and product-led growth. Her expertise encompasses product engineering, design, and management, with a deep focus on user experience and technical innovation at scale.

"I joined Rebrandly's board of directors because no company today is doing what Rebrandly does to enable businesses of any size, and the developer community, to create, manage, track, and share safe, branded short URLs," Thomas said. "This is important because we live in an era where audience or customer communications often miss the mark, may harbor ill intent, or are simply not engaging. Rebrandly solves this problem by empowering anyone to transform their shared links from possible liabilities into valuable assets."

Thomas is currently chief product officer at Buffer, a social media management software company for growing brands and connecting with customers. Before Buffer, Thomas served as vice president of product at Bitly, an early entrant to the link management space, and vice president of product management at CRM company Insightly. Earlier in her career, Thomas held senior roles at Intuit and Microsoft.

"Maria's technical leadership and expertise, combined with her intuitive understanding of the critical role that link management plays in the modern MarTech stack, will be highly additive as Rebrandly prepares for its next exponential growth phase," said Carla Bourque, Rebrandly CEO and BOD member. "Maria's data-driven and user-centric mindset is a great fit for Rebrandly, and together, we look forward to creating strategic value for our customers and partners."

The appointment of Thomas to Rebrandly's board of directors comes during a period of rapid innovation and growth for the company. Rebrandly has recently made several key announcements, including the launch of Rebrandly Core, the industry's first API-centric solution for high-volume links; a partnership with omnichannel automation platform MessageBird; and the launch of Rebrandly Marketplace, where developers can explore the Rebrandly application programming interface (API), create integrations with popular tools (Slack, Zapier, Google Chrome, and more), and access Rebrandly's partner network.

About Rebrandly

Rebrandly is the market-leading link management platform that allows users to brand and shorten custom URLs. Making every link matter, Rebrandly helps companies grow traffic and revenue, improve conversion and retention rates, build brand trust, and track advanced analytics. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in the US, with offices in Rome and Dublin, Rebrandly serves millions of users and global brands worldwide, including Versace, Toyota, PayPal, and Zillow. For more information, please visit www.rebrandly.com.

SOURCE Rebrandly

