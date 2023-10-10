Rebrandly Partners with MessageBird -- Empowering Companies to Strengthen Their SMS, Email and WhatsApp Communications with Branded, Shortened Links

By adding Rebrandly custom short links to MessageBird-powered communications, brands can improve content deliverability, boost conversion, and increase customer retention

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebrandly, the leading provider of link management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership and integration with MessageBird, the leading omnichannel communications automation platform. Now, through the Rebrandly Connector for MessageBird, businesses can easily improve the performance of — and engagement with — their marketing campaigns and other large-scale communications by using branded and trackable shortened links.

With tens of thousands of customers and millions of active users, Rebrandly provides a platform for securely creating and managing custom short links at scale — and has generated more than 1 billion links to date for brands worldwide across industries. MessageBird powers and streamlines communications between businesses and their customers — driving powerful, personalized, and engaging experiences across SMS, email, voice, WhatsApp, and more. MessageBird has processed over 5 trillion messages, calls, and emails for 29,000+ customers, including Google, Facebook, and Uber.

Branded links have a 39% higher clickthrough rate than unbranded ones, according to Rebrandly data, and now organizations can take advantage of the integration between Rebrandly and MessageBird to drive higher-impact and "stickier" communications across SMS, email, and WhatsApp channels. Using Rebrandly and MessageBird, businesses delivering marketing campaigns or seeking to drive online and mobile app and software sign-ups can increase revenue, traffic, customer acquisition, and conversions by including branded links in their messages. Travel, financial services, healthcare, e-commerce, and logistics companies that provide time-sensitive notifications to customers via SMS and email can now use shortened, branded links to improve link deliverability and track engagement.

Through the Rebrandly Connector for MessageBird, companies can:

Grow Revenue — Leveraging mobile deep links to send customers directly to the content they care about so they can quickly reach product pages and complete purchases with fewer clicks.

— Leveraging mobile deep links to send customers directly to the content they care about so they can quickly reach product pages and complete purchases with fewer clicks. Grow Traffic — Creating unique QR codes or referral links at scale for better delivery through SMS, email, and WhatsApp — accelerating top-of-funnel (TOFU) conversion.

— Creating unique QR codes or referral links at scale for better delivery through SMS, email, and WhatsApp — accelerating top-of-funnel (TOFU) conversion. Grow Efficiency — Managing branded links easily via one tool without leaving the MessageBird interface. Users can edit destination URLs and apply traffic routing features anytime to ensure optimal deliverability and user experience (UX).

— Managing branded links easily via one tool without leaving the MessageBird interface. Users can edit destination URLs and apply traffic routing features anytime to ensure optimal deliverability and user experience (UX). Grow Intelligence — Benefitting from advanced and actionable insights, with click data from Rebrandly directly streamed into MessageBird's analytics dashboard in real-time.

— Benefitting from advanced and actionable insights, with click data from Rebrandly directly streamed into MessageBird's analytics dashboard in real-time. Grow Trust — Improving brand trust, customer acquisition, and retention with safe, secure (SOC 2 Type II) and recognizable branded short links at every step of the customer journey. Brands can also track link engagement for funnel improvement.

"MessageBird helps businesses automate their communication workflows and engage customers individually and in real-time," said Asha Thurthi, Chief Product Officer, MessageBird. "Our partnership and integration with Rebrandly augment our powerful tools, so companies can add branded short links to their communications — improving campaign results and deepening brand trust among recipients. Many companies already use our solutions together, seeing measurable results and delivering more effective communications. This partnership will allow MessageBird and Rebrandly to reach more customers and accelerate the value we bring to the market."

Carla Bourque, CEO of Rebrandly, said: "Rebrandly offers the most complete and advanced link management solutions in the market and is an essential piece of the global MarTech stack. Our AI-enabled link management technology and commitment to digital innovation empower customers to connect more effectively and securely with the content they care about — driving value, brand trust, and performance at scale. Our partnership with MessageBird is the latest manifestation of Rebrandly's mission to make every link matter with high-impact, measurable, and engaging omnichannel communications. We're proud to partner with MessageBird to help even more businesses benefit from Rebrandly's powerful link management technology."

About Rebrandly

Rebrandly is the market-leading link management platform that allows users to brand and shorten custom URLs. Making every link matter, Rebrandly helps companies grow traffic and revenue, improve conversion and retention rates, build brand trust, and track advanced analytics. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in the US, with offices in Rome and Dublin, Rebrandly serves millions of users and global brands worldwide, including Versace, Toyota, PayPal, and Zillow. For more information, please visit www.rebrandly.com.

About MessageBird

MessageBird's mission is to create a world where communicating with a business is as easy as talking with a friend. MessageBird powers communication between businesses and their customers — across any channel, always with the right context, and on every corner of the planet. Headquartered in Amsterdam, MessageBird processes over 5 trillion messages, calls, and emails for over 29k+ customers, such as Google, Facebook, and Uber, across channels like WhatsApp, email, SMS, and many more. For more information, see https://messagebird.com.

