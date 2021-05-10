Rebuild SoCal Partnership to Commemorate Infrastructure Week

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebuild SoCal Partnership (RSCP) is planning a major marketing and educational campaign in conjunction with National Infrastructure Week – May 10-14.

Plans for a major ad blitz which will include radio ads, billboards, media outreach, digital ads, connected tv, videos as well as blog and social media posts throughout Southern California.

"We believe that Infrastructure Week is the perfect opportunity to educate the public on responsible infrastructure spending," said Rebuild SoCal Partnership Executive Director, John Hakel. "This is the optimum time to use this platform to launch a full-scale marketing campaign."

Rebuild SoCal Partnership is a non-profit organization dedicated to working with elected officials and educating the public in Southern California on the continued need for infrastructure funding and enhance the regions' workforce development while creating career construction jobs.

The timing of this week's Infrastructure Week is fortuitous as it comes on the heels of President Biden's comprehensive Infrastructure Plan, which is working its way through Congress. This more than $2 Trillion plan will repair much needed roads and bridges as well as expand public transportation throughout the US and create good paying jobs to help the economy rebound while we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Internationally, 12 other countries rank better for infrastructure, and when measuring just the state of roadways, the U.S. tumbles to 17th place. The infrastructure in Southern California rates a C minus on both the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Report Card and the White House Infrastructure Report Card.

RSCP is also using this opportunity to stress the following important messages pertaining to infrastructure: NextGen (Careers in Construction Fields for the younger generation), the increased opportunities for Women in Construction, and finally, safety in construction. You can view our exclusive videos on these subjects at - Videos - RebuildSoCal or on our YouTube page Rebuild SoCal - YouTube.

Please join us in the conversation with the following hashtags: #RebuildBetter, #LeadWithInfrastructure, #RebuildSoCal, #Infrastructure

The Rebuild SoCal Partnership celebrates Infrastructure Week and provides educational information online at http://www.rebuildsocal.org, via newsletters, and on the podcast, "The Rebuild SoCal Zone," which addresses construction trends and infrastructure projects in Southern California.

ABOUT REBUILD SOCAL PARTNERSHIP – The Rebuild SoCal Partnership, (RSCP) is an organization that represents 2,750 construction firms and more than 90,000 union workers in all 12 Southern California counties. Based in Anaheim, California – RSCP is dedicated to working with elected officials and educating the public on the continued need for essential infrastructure funding including airports, bridges, ports, rail, roads, and water.

Rebuild SoCal Partnership has recently launched the Rebuild SoCal Zone Podcast which is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other platforms where podcasts are available.

To learn more about the RebuildSoCal Partnership please visit www.RebuildSoCal.org.

SOURCE Rebuild SoCal Partnership

Related Links

https://www.socalworks.org

