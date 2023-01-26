Rebuilding Together Boston to appear on Ask This Old House

Episode will highlight longtime local resident receiving repairs to her 19th Century home

BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebuilding Together Boston, an affiliate of the leading national nonprofit Rebuilding Together, will be featured on the 21st season of PBS' Ask This Old House. The show will highlight the no-cost home repairs made to 75-year-old Rosalind "Roz" Pendleton's house with the Ask This Old House crew focused specifically on her deck, landscaping, and new patio area.

Built in 1884, Roz's home needed many interior and exterior repairs, including a safe exit from her first floor and lighting in her backyard, as this was a place for her grandchildren to safely play. Roz has been living in her home for 21 years and has helped many in her community.

"Making it possible for homeowners to feel safe and live comfortably in their homes is our mission at Rebuilding Together Boston," said Janice Walker, executive director of the nonprofit. "The opportunity to showcase someone with deep roots in Boston on Ask This Old House will help increase awareness of the need for homeowner repairs, amid a shortage of safe and affordable housing in our country."

The episode, "Neighbors Helping Neighbors," is set to air on PBS starting Jan. 26, 2023. Viewers are encouraged to watch and learn more about Roz's story.

About Rebuilding Together Boston

Rebuilding Together Boston is an affiliate of Rebuilding Together, a national organization that renovates the homes of people unable to pay for essential home repairs and much-needed updates. Nonprofit organizations may also eligible for assistance with no cost to the recipients. For more information or to apply for services, please visit: www.rebuildingtogetherboston.org.

About Ask This Old House

This Old House Ventures, LLC is the company behind a leading multi-platform home enthusiast brand, serving more than 20 million consumers each month with trusted home improvement information and expert advice. This Old House Ventures, LLC, a Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) company, is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., and has a production studio in Concord, Mass. For more information, visit https://www.thisoldhouse.com/ask-this-old-house.

