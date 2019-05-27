REC Group Announces First Orders for Its Game Changing Alpha Series - Only Minutes After the Official Launch

Launched officially by REC Group CEO Steve O'Neil and CTO Shankar G. Sridhara at Intersolar Europe on May 15, the new panel captured a sizeable order volume of 4.3 MW within its first hours. Steve O'Neil is proud of this early success: "With the Alpha, REC set out to build a solar panel that would create a triple win opportunity: for REC, our partners and solar professionals as well as for households and businesses who want to create a legacy of sustainable energy for the next generation. With orders so soon after the launch, the new panel is on track to meet these objectives."

The Alpha delivers the world's best power density on a 60-cell module: over 20% more power from the same area and the same number of panels compared to a mainstream 300 Wp panel. This is a key consideration when space is tight – like on any rooftop.

The first takers of the Alpha solar panels did not need long to decide. They all put their signature to a special edition of the REC Alpha panel at Intersolar Europe – marking the kick-off to what promises to be a successful career for the latest ground-breaking innovation from REC Group.

The first REC Alpha Series customers:

BayWa r.e. Solar Systems Pty Ltd, Australia

BayWa r.e. Solar Energy System GmbH, Germany

Carbomat NV, The Netherlands

EWS GmbH & Co. KG, Germany

Inter-Island Solar Supply, Hawaii , U.S.

, U.S. KDI Solar, France

Krannich Solar GmbH & Co. KG, Germany

Sol Distribution Pty Ltd, Australia

Sonepar Italia S.p.a., Italy

Taspac Energy Pty Ltd, New Zealand

Founded in Norway in 1996, REC Group is a leading vertically integrated solar energy company. Through integrated manufacturing from silicon to wafers, cells, high-quality panels and extending to solar solutions, REC Group provides the world with a reliable source of clean energy. REC's renowned product quality is supported by the lowest warranty claims rate in the industry. REC Group is a Bluestar Elkem company with headquarters in Norway and operational headquarters in Singapore. REC Group employs 2,000 people worldwide, producing 1.5 GW of solar panels annually.

For further information please contact: Agnieszka Schulze Head of Global PR, REC Group

