REC Group launches fourth generation of the multiple-award-winning TwinPeak solar panel

The new REC TwinPeak 4 improves on the strengths that have made the TwinPeak family such a success, including REC's pioneering Twin Design , which has won multiple awards since its introduction back in 2014. Available in both white and black backsheet variants, the REC TwinPeak 4 Series features a newly designed cell structure, multi-busbar connection, as well as improved nominal power output of up to 375 watt-peak from its 120 half-cut monocrystalline p-type cells. With the same 30 mm frame and support bars already proven in the REC N-Peak and REC Alpha solar panels, the latest REC TwinPeak can now withstand higher loads of +7000 Pa, enabling it to offer best-in-class performance in tough rooftop conditions.

Cemil Seber, Vice President Global Marketing & Product Management at REC Group explains: "The REC TwinPeak 4 marks the latest advancement in technology and performance for our TwinPeak family, and strengthens the entire REC Group portfolio by giving more options to our rooftop customers, be it in the residential or commercial and industrial segments."

Launched in 2014, the first REC TwinPeak generation was the first product to feature REC's patented split cell and junction box technology and won the prestigious Intersolar Award 2015. Each successive generation has upped the ante, deservedly making REC TwinPeak solar panels a highly popular choice for both commercial and residential rooftop installations.

The REC TwinPeak 4 Series is eligible for the comprehensive REC ProTrust warranty package, including 25-year warranty on the product, performance and labor, subject to conditions. In addition, the new solar panel comes with an improved power warranty of just 2 percent maximum power degradation in the first year of operation and 0.5 percent per year thereafter until year 25, making the REC TwinPeak 4 Series an even more attractive choice.

About REC Group:

REC Group is an international pioneering solar energy company dedicated to empowering consumers with clean, affordable solar power through high-quality solar panels with a leading power density. As Solar's Most Trusted, REC is known for its patented innovations and multiple award-winning products with reliable long-term performance. The cornerstone for REC's strong reliability is advanced and highly efficient manufacturing using Industry 4.0 practices. Founded in 1996 in Norway, REC has always been committed to a low carbon footprint in its solar materials and panels. REC is headquartered in Norway with operational headquarters in Singapore and regional hubs in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

