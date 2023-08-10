Recall Alert: Sensio Recalls 860,000 Bella, Cooks and Crux Pressure Cookers Due to Burn Hazard

Law Offices of Jason Turchin

10 Aug, 2023

The Pressure Cooker Lawyers at the Law Offices of Jason Turchin already filed numerous pressure cooker lawsuits.

MIAMI, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a national recall on Sensio Bella, Bella Pro Series, Cooks and Crux Electric and Stovetop Pressure Cookers due to burn hazards. According to the recall notice, the pressure cooker's lid can unlock and be removed during use, causing hot contents to unexpectedly splash out, posing a burn hazard to consumers. The recall includes stainless-steel electric pressure cookers of six-, eight-, and 10-quart capacity, and stovetop pressure cookers of five-, eight-, and 12-quart capacity.

National pressure cooker lawyer Jason Turchin states, "Our product liability law firm has already handled numerous pressure cooker burn injury lawsuits against Sensio. We are grateful for the recall and hope this will prevent customers from getting injured in the future." Turchin's firm has already filed numerous Sensio pressure cooker lawsuits.

The recall includes the following models:

Bella

14467 6-Qt 

 

JY-PC20US-5P   

 

5-Qt

14570 6-Qt 

JYPC24US-8P     

8-Qt

14595 8-Qt   

JY-PC26US-11P   

12-Qt

14682 8-Qt   

14710 6-Qt   

14718 8-Qt   

14719 6-Qt   

14780 10-Qt

Bella Pro Series

90072 6-Qt

90073 8-Qt 

Crux

14721 8-Qt

Cooks

22276 6-Qt

The CPSC advised that Sensio has received 63 reports of incidents, including 61 burn injuries, some of which involved second and third degree burns to the face, torso, arms, and hands.

Victims May Be Entitled To Compensation

Many states have product liability laws which may entitle victims to significant compensation if they were burned by a defective pressure cooker. "The recall only provides victims with a refund of their purchase. It does not mention compensation for a victim's medical expenses, pain and suffering, and future damages," adds Turchin. "Many of these victims may also be entitled to file a pressure cooker lawsuit or claim for this additional compensation."

As national product liability lawyers, the Law Offices of Jason Turchin represents victims injured by dangerous and defective products throughout the United States. Their firm has handled hundreds of pressure cooker lawsuits and claims against Tristar Products, Sunbeam, Instant Brands and many other pressure cooker companies.

Do You Qualify for a Pressure Cooker Lawsuit Against Sensio?

You can reach the Law Offices of Jason Turchin at (954) 515-5000 or their website to see if you may qualify for compensation.

