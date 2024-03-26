Recast Capital Announces Spring Cohort for 2024 Enablement Program

Designed from feedback from the emerging manager community, the tuition-free initiative aims to support the next generation of venture capitalists

Recast Capital , a platform dedicated to investing in and supporting emerging managers in venture, today announced the eighth cohort of its Enablement Program .

Since launching in 2020 and with this latest cohort, Recast has welcomed 109 funds to the program, 79% of which are led by at least one GP who identifies as a woman or non-binary, and 62% of which are led by at least one GP of color. The program was designed to support US-based emerging managers that are pre-launch or mid-launch for their first or second fund. Over the course of 12 weeks, participants will gain access to networking, community engagement, and one-on-one guidance from venture professionals, LPs, and trusted service providers. The program is supported in 2024 by Gunderson Dettmer, Strut Consulting, Antares Capital, Banc of California, Citizens Bank, Cornerstone Fund Services, Frank, Rimerman & Co., and Sydecar, among others.

"In light of the current fundraising environment for emerging managers, programs like Enablement are all the more imperative," says Recast Capital Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Sara Zulkosky. "At Recast, we've seen how candid and actionable feedback, a stronger peer network, executive coaching, and more LP relationship-building opportunities help move the needle for emerging managers' firm building and fundraising journeys. The Enablement Program offers emerging managers an opportunity to access all of those things and more."

"Recast Capital remains committed to serving the emerging manager venture community. Emerging fund managers represent tremendous opportunities for outsized returns and create a path toward greater diversity in venture," says Courtney McCrea, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Recast Capital. "It's a privilege to be able to offer the kinds of resources and tools that our Enablement and Accelerate programs provide and to work alongside so many formidable emerging managers."

To learn more about Recast's Enablement Program, please visit: https://recastcapital.com/enablement-program/ . If you're interested in supporting Recast's programming, please reach out to [email protected] .

About Recast

Recast Capital is a 100% women-owned venture capital platform that invests in and supports top-tier emerging fund managers, with a focus on diverse partnerships. The platform was built to drive returns and create substantive change in the venture industry.

Founded by seasoned, institutionally-trained fund investors Courtney McCrea and Sara Zulkosky, Recast Capital leverages its deep network and exceptional track record to provide its limited partners diversified exposure to high-potential emerging managers, as well as access to a pipeline of the future's industry-leading franchises.

Recast also launched the Enablement and Accelerate Programs as powerful complements to its fund investment strategy; the programs provide learning and development opportunities for emerging managers in venture, allowing Recast to support more of the community than just those it can invest in.

Learn more at www.recastcapital.com .

