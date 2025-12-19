Recast Unveils Notable Right Click Tools Updates to Strengthen Endpoint Management

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recast, a leader in modern application and endpoint management, today announced the latest Right Click Tools advancements. Features include new tools for administering Intune and Entra environments as organizations continue to blend the capabilities of ConfigMgr and Intune. Right Click Tools enables IT teams to manage endpoints more efficiently, reduce operational costs, and ensure consistent security and performance.

"I'm incredibly proud of our team for consistently listening to our customers and delivering features that truly enhance endpoint management strategies and ease daily workloads," said Will Teevan, CEO, Recast. "With its intuitive capabilities, Right Click Tools has set the industry standard as the companion for Intune and ConfigMgr., helping IT teams save time, reduce costs, and drive more efficient operations -- and we're just getting started."

The Right Click Tools product line extends endpoint management with add-ons for Patching, Insights, and Privileged Access. The Intune-first companion unifies today's ConfigMgr reality with tomorrow's cloud management future, empowering organizations to accelerate and ensure success on their cloud journey.

Expanded Intune and Entra ID Capabilities in Right Click Tools

In recent months, Right Click Tools has introduced powerful new options for managing devices in Intune and Entra ID environments. Users can now:

Run Intune-specific tools simultaneously on multiple devices. This includes deleting devices from Intune/Azure, adding devices to Entra groups, and syncing Intune application and compliance policies.

Remove devices from Intune and/or Entra with a single tool, and trigger policy updates with ease.

Leverage new Windows Autopilot management features such as adding/editing group tags and removing devices from Autopilot for streamlined device onboarding and lifecycle management.

Optimizations for Right Click Tools Patching

Recast's development team completed numerous product enhancements within Right Click Tools Patching throughout 2025. The product now enables users to:

Set up automatic email notification templates that alert systems administrators of application deployment successes or failures.

Upload and deploy custom applications alongside Recast's library of nearly 4,500 software titles.

Use pre- and post-deployment PowerShell scripting for advanced configuration.

Schedule deployments to align with Microsoft's Patch Tuesday.

Update third-party applications using an existing ConfigMgr Software Update catalog.

Create Intune deployment processes for the applications in ConfigMgr ARP inventory.

New Device Visibility in Right Click Tools Insights

The Warranty Information Dashboard now provides real-time visibility into warranty status over time and by manufacturer for devices handled in Microsoft Intune. This enhancement helps IT teams proactively manage hardware lifecycles and ensure device reliability across the enterprise.

The new Insights node in Recast Management Server offers device inventory data from more than a dozen existing Insights inventory classes.

About Recast

Trusted across all continents and managing 60M+ endpoints, Recast helps keep endpoints secure, applications current, and employees productive. We make the modern workplace work—better, faster, and smarter.

