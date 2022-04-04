Recent Report Identifies RollWorks as a Top Vendor among Account-Based Marketing Platforms

The company "offers a feature-rich solution for organizations not willing to pay a premium for ABM capabilities"

SAN FRANCISCO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RollWorks , a division of NextRoll , today announced continued momentum as the account-based marketing (ABM) platform high-growth companies rely on to accelerate revenue.

RollWorks has been identified as a Strong Performer in The Forrester New Wave™: Account-Based Marketing Platforms, Q1 2022 , published in March by Forrester. The report states that "RollWorks has aligned with other high-quality, less expensive marketing technologies to distinguish itself as a feature-rich solution for organizations not willing to pay a premium for ABM capabilities." We believe the report recognizes RollWorks' incredible momentum over the past year, stating that, "RollWorks has been a fast follower of established ABM platforms, most recently expanding its account scoring and prioritization capabilities. These enhancements have allowed the company to begin moving upmarket."

According to the report, "Customers praised RollWorks for its display capabilities and its expanding feature set."

In a recent RollWorks poll of marketing and sales professionals, nearly 75% of respondents indicated that ABM is a critical part of their mix—alongside inbound, marketing automation, and other demand generation strategies. Digital advertising was widely cited as the most pervasive channel, 54% more likely to be used to drive account-based marketing than segmented email and 106% more likely to do so than high-end and/or personalized gifting.

"Since RollWorks launched in 2018, we have continued to lead ABM market innovation and adoption, and we're proud to be recognized as the best for high-growth companies focused on value," said Mihir Nanavati, President of Rollworks. "Our team has worked diligently to bring new capabilities like Account Journeys, Journey Stages, and Journey Events to our customers, as well as bolster our ecosystem with market-leading partners like Bombora and G2 to provide a broad solution for marketing and sales teams to execute and measure account-based programs."

Visit www.rollworks.com to learn more about RollWorks can help you streamline your ABM operations and drive more revenue.

About RollWorks

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by proprietary data and machine learning, RollWorks' solutions address the needs of organizations large and small — from those with best-in-class ABM programs to those just beginning their exploration. By empowering teams to identify their target accounts and key buyers, reach those accounts across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness in their system-of-record, RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketers and sellers who believe that an account-based approach is just good business. To learn more visit www.rollworks.com .

Media Contact:

Melissa Rossiter

[email protected]

480.749.4324

SOURCE RollWorks