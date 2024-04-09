RollWorks Named Leader Across A Number of Categories Including Best Results in Display Advertising, Best Estimated ROI in Account Data Management and More in G2's Spring Grid Report

The platform ranked number one in nine reports, earning 93 badges across segments in small business, mid-market and enterprise

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Account-based platform RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, continues to impress users through innovative offerings, unique know-how and its unmatched ability to accelerate revenue growth for B2B companies. Today, the company has announced that in the G2 Spring 2024 Grid Report, it received 50 Leader awards in a number of categories, including Sales Intelligence, which RollWorks was recognized in for the first time.

RollWorks was ranked number one in nine reports and received 93 badges across small business, mid-market and enterprise – the most badges the company has received to date. Additionally, they were named as Leaders in categories like Account-Based Advertising, Display Advertising, Retargeting, Sales Intelligence and Account Marketing Analytics.

The company continues to be recognized for its excellent work, consistently showcasing leadership in Account-Based Advertising and remaining the only ABM vendor to be listed as a top 10 software company. Customers choose RollWorks not only because of its proven impact on revenue, but also its ease of use and affordability without sacrificing premium performance. G2 recognizes this leadership, awarding the company with several top badges year-over-year, including:

Best Results in Display Advertising

Best Estimated ROI in Account Data Management

Easiest Setup in Retargeting, Account Based Orchestration and Marketing Automation

Fastest Implementation in Buyer Intent Data

Easiest to Use in Marketing Automation

RollWorks has been consistently named a Leader by G2 over the last several years and continues to see an uptick in industry recognition. Most recently, RollWorks was the only ABM platform to earn a top spot on G2's 2024 Best Software Awards for Best Marketing and Digital Advertising Products.

"Coming out of the incredible recognition in G2's 2024 Best Software Awards, we are honored and humbled to continue to be included in the Spring Grid Report," said Vibhor Kapoor, Chief Business Officer at NextRoll. "We continue to be inspired by our customers and their needs, putting that at the forefront of everything we do. Clearly it's working and we owe a huge thank you to those customers who are vocal about the impact our work has had on their business. We look forward to expanding our offerings and leadership across more categories, while continuing to drive meaningful revenue growth for our customers."

G2 Grid Reports are released quarterly and rank products based on reviews gathered from its community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products in the Leader quadrant are "rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores."

Comments from recent reviews of RollWorks on G2:

"More affordable tool that has all of the best features of an ABM tool. Intent topics, integrations with Marketo, Salesforce, social platforms, etc." – Mid-Market professional

– Mid-Market professional "Efficient Ad Spend and Sales/Marketing ABM Alignment...Rollworks is making our ad spend more efficient by domain targeting. We are assured that our dollars are stretched and not wasted on accounts that are not within our target. It is also with aggregating data in one place so we aren't opening up multiple applications to learn about intent." – Mid-Market professional

– Mid-Market professional "Rollworks platform is extremely user-friendly and easy to learn from day one. We use the platform for digital ads and tracking funnel movement and it has been a major upgrade from previous systems. I use the platform daily for various functions and the ease of use really is such a game changer. Our implementation process was hands-on and collaborative, with a consistent team that understood our goals and objectives." – Mid-Market professional

To learn more about how RollWorks can help you efficiently acquire, retain and expand your revenue, visit www.rollworks.com.

About RollWorks

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by proprietary data and machine learning, RollWorks' solutions address the needs of organizations large and small — from those with best-in-class ABM programs to those just beginning their exploration. By empowering teams to identify their target accounts and key buyers, reach those accounts across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness in their system-of-record, RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketers and sellers who believe that an account-based approach is just good business. To learn more visit www.rollworks.com.

