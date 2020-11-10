Recent Research Shows Peanuts Help Control Glucose Levels

"Peanuts have a low glycemic index of 14, which helps to prevent spikes in blood sugar, which in turn reduces insulin needs," says Dr. Samara Sterling, a nutrition scientist and research director for The Peanut Institute. "This new research shows that peanuts can help keep blood sugar stabilized overnight, which is something many diabetics struggle with."

In 2019, the Journal of American Nutrition published research that showed when peanut butter was added to a high glycemic index meal the spike in blood glucose was significantly lower than without the peanut butter. The study authors explained that this effect may be due, in part, to the high protein and healthy fat content of peanut butter.2

In fact, peanuts pack more protein than any other nut.3 A single serving of approximately 35 peanuts delivers seven grams of plant-based protein along with fiber and healthy fats. A single serving of peanut butter is two tablespoons.

There's also encouraging news for women who like peanut butter. A landmark study published in 2018 in JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association) found that women who consumed peanut butter five times a week had a 21% reduced risk of developing type 2 diabetes.4

"Peanuts are a superfood and illustrate the concept of food as medicine," says Sterling. "When you eat peanuts and peanut butter, you're ingesting three macronutrients -- protein, fiber and healthy monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. You're also getting 19 micronutrients, including niacin, vitamin E and manganese. Regularly choosing foods that contribute to your overall health is a positive action that can deliver life-long benefits."

A 2014 study published in the Journal of Nutrition showed that peanuts contribute to overall health. It found that daily consumption of peanuts enriched the American Diabetes Association meal plan and improved blood lipids as well as the levels of vitamin E, niacin and magnesium in participants.5

For additional research findings, visit peanutinstitute.com. For breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack recipes, visit peanutinstitute.com/recipes .

Based in Albany, Ga.,The Peanut Institute is a non-profit organization supporting nutrition research and developing educational programs to encourage healthful lifestyles that include peanuts and peanut products. The Peanut Institute pursues its mission through research programs, educational initiatives and the promotion of healthful lifestyles to consumers of all ages. As an independent forum, The Peanut Institute is uniquely positioned to work with all segments of the food industry, the research community, academia, consumer organizations and governmental institutions.

