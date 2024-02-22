Recent SAG-AFTRA Agreement Takes a Step in Defining the Intersection of Personal Rights and Rapidly Advancing AI Technologies, According to New QBE Article

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America, a global insurance leader, is pleased to announce the publication of its article, "SAG-AFTRA Contract Is a Landmark for AI And IP Interplay." The article explores how the SAG-AFTRA agreement marks a significant step in the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) within the entertainment industry and highlights the growing need for legal frameworks that address the challenges posed by digital technology.

AI continues to rapidly change our world, including the way we create content. Last year, members of the SAG-AFTRA union negotiated with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) to address many of the concerns arising from AI in theatrical motion pictures and scripted content for various platforms. The subsequent agreement introduced a framework to safeguard performers' rights and paved the way for future discussions on personal rights and AI.

Evynne Grover, Vice President, Media Liability Claims Practice Leader at QBE North America writes, "the SAG-AFTRA agreement is a landmark in acknowledging the complex interplay between AI advancements and personal rights in the digital era. As AI continues to become an integral part of creative processes, companies and creators must tread carefully to navigate potential legal ramifications."

As an experienced leader in the media liability insurance space, Evynne supports policyholders facing claims and lawsuits related to copyright infringement, trademark infringement, defamation and privacy torts. Her focus extends to the transformative impact AI has on the creative landscape. Leveraging her expertise, she's analyzed the intricacies of the SAG-AFTRA agreement, recognizing it as a pivotal step that serves as a roadmap for navigating the uncharted territories of AI in the world of entertainment.

For more insights around the impact of artificial intelligence on intellectual property rights, read the full article.

About QBE North America

QBE North America is a global insurance leader helping customers solve unique risks, so they can stay focused on their future. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in 2023 of $7.6 billion. QBE Insurance Group's results can be found at qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business primarily through its insurance company subsidiaries. The actual terms and conditions of any insurance coverage are subject to the language of the policies as issued. Additional information can be found at qbe.com/us or follow QBE North America on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE QBE North America