Recent Studies Demonstrate BIOLASE's Waterlase Laser Technology is Beneficial for Treatment of Peri-Implantitis

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, announced today that recent data published in two journals, the International Journal of Periodontics & Restorative Dentistry and Lasers in Medical Science , demonstrates BIOLASE's Waterlase Er,Cr:YSGG laser technology can be beneficial for the treatment of peri-implantitis in patients suffering from the inflammatory disease.

In a first-of-its-kind human histological study led by Dr. Myron Nevins, researchers reported that the Er,Cr:YSGG laser has a positive role in debridement of a titanium implant surface to facilitate subsequent regenerative treatment. The findings suggest the value that BIOLASE's Waterlase technology has for dentists who are seeking devices that can assist in periodontal treatments.

Similarly, data published in Lasers in Medical Science by Drs. David M. Kim and Dr. Chia-Yu (Jennifer) Chen, displays that the Er,Cr:YSGG laser effectively decreases bacteria from zirconia discs. Furthermore, fibroblast attachments on the surfaces of the zirconia discs show more adherence when treated with Er,Cr:YSGG laser technology. There is a significant increase in the number of zirconia dental implants being placed throughout the world.

"Although studies can vary, data suggests as much as 56% of people with dental implants may have peri-implantitis," said John Beaver, CEO of BIOLASE. "Unfortunately, treatment methods for peri-implantitis can be painful, costly, ineffective and unpredictable. The findings of these recent studies confirm that Waterlase laser technology can be a more viable treatment option than alternative methods. We look forward to continuing to provide dentists with minimally invasive treatment options through advanced laser technology that benefits their patients."

