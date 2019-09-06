Recent Studies Reveal Flare Rates Among Dupixent-Treated Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis

EXTON, Pa., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atopic dermatitis (AD), commonly referred to as eczema, affects millions of children and adults across the globe. In 2017, Regeneron/Sanofi's Dupixent, an IL-4/13 blocker, became the first approved biologic to treat adults with more severe forms of the disease in both the US and the EU (and in adolescents two years later). With a host of other biologics and novel, small molecule agents in the pipeline, the treatment paradigm for AD is expected to undergo a monumental shift in the next few years.

As such, Spherix tracks the AD market on a quarterly basis in the US through comprehensive reports included in their RealTime Dynamix™: Atopic Dermatitis (US) service, and on a semiannual basis in the EU5 through RealTime Dynamix™: Atopic Dermatitis (EU). Each wave of reports includes physician-reported feedback on the current AD market, including their adoption of Dupixent and the nuances of Dupixent-treated patients. The ongoing report series comprised in each service allows for monitoring and trending of the shifts in practice, with a fresh infusion of content with each wave.

The most recent waves of RealTime Dynamix™ research in the US (n=105) and the EU5 (n=273) reveal rates of flares among Dupixent-treated patients. Overall, the percent of patients experiencing a flare while on the IL-4/13 blocker is consistent across geographies. While both US and EU dermatologists report approximately one-fifth of their Dupixent patients flaring at least once while on Dupixent treatment, the figure is slowly creeping up quarter over quarter in the US.

Spherix also offers a large-scale patient chart audit, fielded on an annual basis, via their RealWorld Dynamix™: Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis (US) service, a perfect complement to the US RealTime Dynamix™ service. The intent of this offering is to provide a vehicle to dig deeper into the key insights uncovered in the quarterly series, examining actual patients inflicted with moderate-to-severe AD.

The US 2019 audit (n=1,002 patients) captured a substantial amount of current Dupixent patients, as well as patients previously treated with the IL-4/13 blocker who have since discontinued. While actual rates of flaring between those currently on the brand and those who have since ceased Dupixent treatment are comparable, both are significantly higher than what is self-reported by both US and EU dermatologists. One succinct difference between current and discontinued patients in the US is that those who are no longer on Dupixent experienced their flares significantly earlier in their course of treatment (on average a month earlier), and their flares lasted much longer than those who remained treated (on average a week longer).

The in-depth patient chart study also allows for cohort analysis, focusing on dynamic patient populations where the opportunity for new business is greatest or where traditional audits provide a limited sample. For example, when selecting patients who have been treated with Dupixent for exactly twelve months, Spherix experts are able to get a patient level view of the impact of flares, and specifically, how long flaring patients spent their first year on Dupixent in a state of heightened disease.

Regarding assets with near-term plans to enter the AD space, nearly two-thirds of dermatologists agreed that they would be more inclined to prescribe an oral agent over a subcutaneously-administered biologic for the management of flares, according to the US RealTime Dynamix™ study. Thus, JAK inhibitors such as AbbVie's upadacitinib (Rinvoq), Pfizer's abrocitinib, and Eli Lilly's baricitinib (Olumiant), amongst others, have the potential to disrupt the AD market with a new mechanism of action and sought-after administration. However, dermatologists are likely to proceed with caution due to the recent news regarding safety risks associated with the JAK inhibitor class.

While JAKs will surely have an impact on the AD armamentarium if approved, next generation IL-13 inhibitors, such as LEO pharma's tralokinumab and Dermira's lebrikizumab, also hold substantial promise among treating dermatologists. Of note, nearly one-third of respondents in the most recent quarterly US survey indicate that an IL-13 inhibitor with monthly dosing would be a significant advantage over Dupixent.

Subscribing to Spherix's complete service package in AD provides clients with the tools to connect the dots between physician stated approaches and actual treatment patterns in both the US and the EU5. The rapid field-to-insight turnaround time, highly relevant content, and unparalleled knowledge of the dermatology market make the services essential for companies competing in the space, as well as the many with near-term plans to enter it. In 2020, Spherix will be introducing the inaugural RealWorld Dynamix™: Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis (EU) service.

About RealTime Dynamix™

RealTime Dynamix™: Atopic Dermatitis (US) is an independent service providing strategic guidance through rapid and comprehensive quarterly reports, which include market trending, launch tracking, and a fresh infusion of unique content with each wave (n=100 US dermatologists). A parallel service, RealTime Dynamix™: Atopic Dermatitis (EU), tracks the evolution of the AD market in the EU5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK) though bi-annual reports (n=250 EU dermatologists).

About RealWorld Dynamix™

RealWorld Dynamix™: Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis (US) is an independent, data-driven service unmasking real patient management patterns through annual reports based on chart audits of ~1,000 patients. The report uncovers the "why" behind treatment decisions, includes year over year trending to quantify key aspects of market evolution, and integrates specialists' attitudinal & demographic data to highlight differences between stated and actual treatment patterns.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix Global Insights is a hyper-focused market intelligence firm that leverages our own independent data and expertise to provide strategic guidance, so biopharma stakeholders make decisions with confidence. We specialize in select immunology, nephrology, and neurology markets.

For more information contact:

Lynn Price, Immunology Franchise Head

Email: info@spherixglobalinsights.com

www.spherixglobalinsights.com

SOURCE Spherix Global Insights

Related Links

http://www.spherixglobalinsights.com

