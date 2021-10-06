Recently Asking $20m, Bozeman, Montana's Misty Creek Ranch Now Heads to Luxury Auction®

Located in rural Bozeman, the ranch offers an exceptional degree of privacy, yet is within a 20-minute drive from the center of town. While Bozeman has always been a favored location for those who embrace the great outdoors, the area's popularity has swelled in recent years. To be sure, Bozeman is the fastest growing micropolitan statistical area in the United States. More specifically, affluent buyers from all over the country have continued to flock to Bozeman in growing numbers, seeking their own slice of the area's natural beauty and serenity.

"Bozeman has become significantly more desirable for luxury property seekers lately, as other markets like Big Sky and Jackson Hole have reached a sort of 'saturation point,' due to their extremely limited supply of both potentially developable land and existing properties for resale," noted Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's founder and president. "Bozeman still has a tremendous amount of untapped potential."

One could also apply that sense of untapped potential to Misty Creek Ranch, according to Lesnock. While the property has been used as a private ranch and home to the same family for decades, its unique features allow for a myriad of possibilities for the next owner.

For example, there is no formal zoning on the 240-acre property, which consists of four (4) contiguous parcels. This allows for a range of residential or even commercial uses. Perhaps most importantly - especially for more robust ranching, farming or other commercial operations - Misty Creek Ranch is rich with water resources. There are three (3) trout ponds on the property, in addition to 2,600 feet of frontage along Cottonwood Creek. A total of 18 distinct water rights will convey with the property, which account for stock, domestic, irrigation, and fish and wildlife uses. "Water rights like these are truly invaluable to a property like this. It's a real game-changer," Lesnock added.

The ranch offers striking views over the Gallatin Valley and of the distant Bridget and Gallatin Mountains, while elk, moose, deer and other wildlife often graze the grounds. The owners have kept a small collection of horses at the property over the years, and the property includes equestrian amenities such as a barn, hay feed and turnout pen. Miles of walking and riding trails wind throughout the ranch.

There is also a charming, 3,800-sf, two story residence on the property site. The home offers 4 beds and 4 baths, covered garage parking and outdoor dining/living spaces. There is ample opportunity - and suitable land area - for the next owner to construct a much larger estate, if desired.

More information on Misty Creek Ranch can be found online at MontanaLuxuryAuction.com. Interested parties may also contact Platinum's project manager, Walter Cerini, at 800.997.4235. The property is available for previews each day by appointment with Mr. Cerini until the Auction. Call-ahead scheduling is advised for all appointment bookings.

