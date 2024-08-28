Recharge announces first-ever Tomorrow Brand Challenge

Top ecommerce brands will go head-to-head to compete for the largest prize in ecommerce history

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recharge—the leading subscription platform powering smarter subscription experiences—today announced the Tomorrow Brand Challenge, a competition that challenges brands to invest in and build world-class subscription experiences.

"The smartest ecommerce brands aren't just thinking about how to win today, but how to succeed tomorrow," said Oisin O'Connor, co-founder and CEO of Recharge. "I'm eager to see the growth our brands can achieve throughout the Tomorrow Brand Challenge."

Now through December 31, 2024, at 11:59 PM ET, Recharge brands can sign up to participate in the Tomorrow Brand Challenge, which will run from January 1 through June 30, 2025. The Challenge will measure brands on subscriber growth over the six-month competition period.

Brands will be divided into three categories based on monthly gross merchandise value: Start Up, Challenger, and Champion. The winners, one brand from each category, will be announced on August 1, 2025, and will each receive:

A $100,000 cash prize

cash prize $50,000 to fund a 2025 marketing initiative

to fund a 2025 marketing initiative A team retreat

A pair of tickets to Recharge's 2025 brand trip to see the Big Race in Monza, Italy

In the lead-up to and throughout the Tomorrow Brand Challenge, Recharge will curate exclusive content in the form of workshops, a content library, and networking events in ecommerce hubs around the world.

Brands must be Recharge merchants to sign up for the Tomorrow Brand Challenge and have until December 31, 2024 to do so. Sign up and review the contest rules for the Tomorrow Brand Challenge here .

About Recharge:

Recharge is simplifying retention and growth for innovative ecommerce brands. As the #1 subscription platform, Recharge powers the routines of today and the leading brands of tomorrow. The Recharge platform allows brands to easily set up and manage subscriptions, create dynamic experiences at every customer touchpoint, and continuously evaluate business performance. Powering everything from no-code customer portals, personalized offers, and dynamic bundles, Recharge helps merchants seamlessly manage, grow, and delight their subscribers while reducing operating costs and churn. Today, Recharge powers more than 20,000 merchants serving 100 million subscribers, including brands such as Blueland, Hello Bello, LOLA, Chamberlain Coffee, and Bobbie. For more information, visit getrecharge.com.

