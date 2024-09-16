Recharge expands commitment to global brands with Jamie Clohesy joining as General Manager, EMEA

The leading subscription platform will continue to drive growth and innovation for its brands in the region

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recharge, the leading subscription platform powering smarter subscription experiences, today announced that Jamie Clohesy will be joining the company as General Manager, EMEA. This reaffirms and furthers Recharge's commitment to serving brands in EMEA and globally. Based in London, Clohesy will help further grow and scale Recharge's EMEA presence by working with Recharge's revenue team to build out the team and develop strong partnerships with key players in the region.

Jamie Clohesy brings over two decades of experience in the SaaS, ecommerce, and MarTech industries, most recently having led high-growth teams at Rokt and Yotpo. At Yotpo, he held the role of Managing Director, EMEA, spearheading the company's expansion in the region. With a proven track record of scaling businesses, expanding into new markets, and fostering customer success, Clohesy is poised to help drive Recharge's growth in the EMEA region.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Jamie to the team as we continue to grow and scale Recharge's footprint in Europe," said Oisin O'Connor, co-founder and CEO of Recharge. "It's been so exciting to see the ecommerce community in Europe expand over the past few years, and Jamie's deep experience in driving revenue growth, scaling sales teams, and optimizing customer acquisition makes him a strong fit for our ambitious growth plans in the region. His insights and expertise will help make sure our European brands are set up for maximum success."

"I am over the moon to be joining Recharge at such an exciting time. The routine economy is continuing to grow at an exponential rate across EMEA, and Recharge is at the forefront of enabling that growth for merchants," said Jamie Clohesy, GM, EMEA, Recharge. "The opportunity to help drive the EMEA operations and support amazing merchants is an incredibly exciting challenge. I look forward to driving value for these brands and helping them succeed - faster."

Recharge powers subscriptions for more than 20,000 brands globally. With Clohesy's arrival and a greater presence in the region, Recharge furthers its commitment to the European ecommerce community and mission to help all of its brands build best-in-class subscription experiences.

About Recharge

Recharge is simplifying retention and growth for innovative ecommerce brands. As the #1 subscription platform, Recharge powers the routines of today and the leading brands of tomorrow. The Recharge platform allows brands to easily set up and manage subscriptions, create dynamic experiences at every customer touchpoint, and continuously evaluate business performance. Powering everything from no-code customer portals, personalized offers, and dynamic bundles, Recharge helps brands seamlessly manage, grow, and delight their subscribers while reducing operating costs and churn. Today, Recharge powers more than 20,000 brands serving 100 million subscribers, including brands such as Blueland, Hello Bello, LOLA, Chamberlain Coffee, and Bobbie. For more information, visit getrecharge.com.

