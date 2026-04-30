Recharge Welcomes Skio to Build the Future of Subscription Commerce

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, subscription management platform, Recharge, announced Skio is joining the company to build the future of subscription commerce.

Together, Recharge and Skio power more than 20,000 merchants and process over $20B in GMV, annually.

AI is raising the bar for what it means to run a successful subscription business. The brands winning today aren't just those with the best products, they're the ones who can answer whether their program is working, can spot revenue leaks before they compound, and understand what good looks like across the market. Those insights don't come from your own data alone; they come from seeing what's working across thousands of subscription programs.

Recharge has spent more than a decade building the subscription infrastructure that tens of thousands of brands rely on, growing into a global platform trusted by the world's largest brands.

Skio has built a reputation for fast product iteration with user experience at their core that has earned strong loyalty among fast-growing Shopify brands.

"Both companies had a path forward independently. We chose a bigger one," said Oisin O'Connor, Recharge co-founder and CEO. "Joining forces with Skio means combining two of the most significant datasets in subscription commerce. What that means in practice: we can tell a brand how their checkout revenue is trending month over month, benchmark their retention against the fastest growing brands in their category, and show exactly where to close the gap. The subscription platform of the future doesn't just process transactions, it helps you run a better business. That's what we're building."

The combination also accelerates a shift already underway in how subscription platforms serve customers, from delivering features to delivering outcomes.

"SaaS has stopped being about building cool features and providing great service when it's asked for anymore. It's about building what merchants need before they need it and helping them before they even know they have a problem. Partnering with Recharge gives us the data and scale to see what's working across the entire ecosystem and deliver those insights to every merchant. More intentional product decisions. More proactive support. A new kind of subscription platform that anticipates what brands need to grow quickly and profitably, then helps them do it," said Aidan Thibodeaux, CEO of Skio.

The way brands and their customers interact with subscription programs is also evolving rapidly, from self-serve portals toward conversational, real-time management. Keeping pace with that evolution requires focused resources and a unified product vision. Together, Recharge and Skio are positioned to lead it.

Additional details on Recharge and Skio's joint offerings will be shared in the coming months.

About Recharge

Recharge is the subscription platform built for the world's fastest-growing brands. The mission is simple: make retention better for everyone.

The Recharge platform makes it easy for businesses to set up, manage, and grow their subscription revenue. Using data from over 100 million shoppers, Recharge continually innovates its product strategy to unlock new ways to acquire, retain, and maximize customer lifetime value.

Trusted by over 20,000 businesses globally, Recharge is a hands-on partner working alongside industry leaders like Good Ranchers, Dr. Squatch, Blueland, Estrid, Oats Overnight, and Bobbie. Learn more at: getrecharge.com

SOURCE Recharge Inc.