Rechat Partners with Phyllis Browning and Harvey Kalles; Increasing its LeadingRE Brokerage Relationships to Seven and Marking the Firm's Entry into Canada

DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rechat, real estate's only AI-powered Experience Management Platform that empowers agents to manage their entire business from the palm of their hand, today announced that it has partnered with Phyllis Browning Company and Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd. to provide their agents with access to Rechat's award-winning centralized product suite. In addition to being leaders in their local markets, Phyllis Browning and Harvey Kalles are members of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, the global network of the premier independent real estate firms.

Rechat was selected to be part of the LeadingRE Solutions Group Program, which carefully curates the best business resources to make available to its global network of 550 real estate brokerage firms, in August 2023. To date, seven LeadingRE affiliated firms, with nearly 3,000 agents, have partnered with Rechat as their preferred solution for managing relationships, deals and marketing. The addition of Harvey Kalles marks Rechat's expansion into Canada.

Rechat Partners with Phyllis Browning and Harvey Kalles; Increasing its LeadingRE Brokerage Relationships to Seven.

With Rechat, Phyllis Browning and Harvey Kalles agents are able to manage all of their marketing from social media, emails, video and website creation, relationships and deals from start to finish, eliminating the need to toggle between as many as a dozen different products.

"Our commitment to creating a more enjoyable and productive experience for real estate professionals and their clients provides a differentiator that many brokerages and agents are seeking in today's competitive marketplace," Rechat Founder and CEO Shayan Hamidi said. "As industry leaders, Phyllis Browning and Harvey Kalles understand the correlation between an exceptional experience and business growth. By providing their agents with access to Rechat they can ensure that their teams are armed with the only tool that allows them to manage their marketing, people relationships and deals within one integrated platform that is proven to drive productivity and increased conversion."

Founded in 1989 with five agents, the Phyllis Browning Company has distinguished itself for the personalized service and local market expertise it provides home buyers and sellers throughout Central Texas. With six offices and a team of more than 170 agents and staff, Phyllis Browning is the fastest growing residential real estate brokerage in San Antonio and was ranked as one of the largest brokerages based on 2022 sales volume by RealTrends.

"In today's market, agents need to be able to differentiate themselves when competing for a smaller pool of buyers and sellers," Cash Patton, Head of Marketing, Phyllis Browning said. "Rechat is that differentiator. In the short time our agents have been on the platform, they've seen higher open rates and increased conversion. They've also been able to streamline many routine tasks, which has allowed them to spend more time serving their clients."

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd. has been a fixture in the Toronto residential real estate market for more than 65 years. Known for offering luxury services across Greater Toronto for homes in every price range, Harvey Kalles is one of Canada's largest independent real estate brokerages with more than 300 agents in six offices.

"We are excited about our new relationship with Rechat and are proud to be the first brokerage to offer the platform in Canada," said Jeremy Finkelstein, Vice President Marketing & New Home Sales at Harvey Kalles. "Our agents are excited by the range of innovative features, ease of use, and attention to customer service. Though we're just getting started, we are confident that Rechat will provide the Harvey Kalles sales team with many of the sales and marketing tools needed to thrive in a competitive real estate market."

About Rechat

Rechat is real estate's only AI-powered Experience Management Platform. Built to solve a universally persistent problem faced by brokerages and their agents – the need to toggle between disparate platforms to manage the various aspects of their business – Rechat includes a fully integrated marketing center, people center, and deals center. As a result, real estate professionals are able to work within one ecosystem to streamline tasks, automate listing marketing, create high-quality collateral, and track transactions from start to finish. For more information, visit: https://rechat.com/ .

