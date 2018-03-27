Recipe Module Added to ChefTec Mobile Solutions Platform

The ChefTec Mobile Solutions Recipe Module allows operators to display and print their recipes from the Mobile Solutions hand-held device. Its widest use is in kitchens and production areas where up-to-date current recipes need be viewed or printed for prep work. This functionality eliminates out-of-date recipe books along with recipe books "destroyed" by use in the kitchen. For an environmentally-friendly approach operators can install a Mobile Solutions device and wireless monitor in the production area so that recipes can be "called up" and read directly from the monitor. As changes are made in the desktop or cloud service ChefTec software, recipes are automatically updated on the Mobile Solutions tablet.

"The number of people wanting and needing mobile solutions is indicative of our times," said Bryan Counts, Operations Manager. "The addition of the Recipe module to the Mobile Solutions platform increases our customers' productivity and ensures they always have an accurate display of their up-to-date recipes."

The new Recipe Module will be available April 3, 2018. In addition to the new Recipe (REC) module, Mobile Solutions provides fully integrated modules Physical Inventory Taking (PIT), Ordering (ORD), and Receiving (RCV), all of which may be purchased à la carte.

ChefTec Mobile Solutions will be on display at the Hawaii Lodging, Hospitality & Foodservice show in July (Jul 11-Jul 12) and at the Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo in August (Aug 19-Aug 21).

About Culinary Software Services, Inc.

Culinary Software Services, Inc. is the leading provider of foodservice software to the hospitality industry. Products include CorTec® and ChefTec® for recipe & menu costing, inventory control, purchasing & ordering, sales analysis & menu engineering, production management, requisitions & transfers, waste tracking, and nutritional analysis. Culinary Software Services won the IQ Award for Software Products & Services and ChefTec twice won the Innovator's Award for Technology from the California Restaurant Association. Installations include Dean & Deluca, Momofuku, Morimoto Waikiki, Boston Market Corporate, Amazon Go, Apple Inc, Centerplate, the Wild Dunes Resort, PGA TOUR Golf Course Properties, the U.S. Naval Academy, and Whole Foods Market Worldwide. Founded in 1990, Culinary Software Services is located in Boulder, Colo. For more information, visit www.ChefTec.com.

