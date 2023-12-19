Recipharm Harmonizes its Global Quality Operations with Veeva Vault Quality

Leading CDMO adopts Veeva Vault QMS, Vault QualityDocs, and Vault Training to standardize quality processes and manage GxP content across its organization  

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Recipharm, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), will use Veeva Vault QMS, Veeva Vault QualityDocs, and Veeva Vault Training to streamline its quality operations. Veeva quality applications will help Recipharm achieve greater quality oversight, use resources more effectively, accelerate validation, and maintain inspection readiness.

"Harmonizing quality processes and GxP documentation across Recipharm sites will make our quality operations more efficient and scalable," said Vanessa Nardolillo, head of quality management and regulatory affairs at Recipharm. "With Veeva Vault Quality, Recipharm is setting a new global standard for quality management, site collaboration, and compliance. The system will enable us to provide our customers with a standard approach to quality. It forms a key part of our focus on continuous improvement, to unleash excellence in quality across our services."

Recipharm offers manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and medical device companies. Vault QMS will help Recipharm gain greater control and visibility into quality processes, with Vault QualityDocs, driving efficient GxP content management and information sharing among sites. With Vault Training, Recipharm can deploy learning content and curricula to help ensure its GxP effectiveness and compliance.

"Unifying quality processes, content, and training on Veeva Vault Quality will help Recipharm keep contract development and manufacturing on track as it continues to scale," said Rob Gaertner, vice president of quality strategy for Europe at Veeva. "We're excited to partner with Recipharm in evolving its quality operations."

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs.

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements.

