Reckitt, The Maker Of Lysol®, Joins The Ad Council And COVID Collaborative's COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative During Pivotal Time In The U.S. Pandemic Recovery

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reckitt, the maker of Lysol®, has joined the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative in their efforts to promote COVID-19 vaccine awareness, releasing a new public service announcement (PSA) encouraging people to visit GetVaccineAnswers.org for information. The PSA – which focuses on the long-awaited moments of welcoming friends and family back into our homes – will help amplify the organizations' historic "It's Up To You" campaign, which educates people about COVID-19 vaccines and the role they play in helping us all get back to the moments we miss.

Lysol's PSA, titled "Come On Over," will be released on social and digital channels, including Lysol's YouTube page, as well as on national television. It features groups of people inviting friends and family back into their homes as they greet and embrace each other, showcasing the moments when loved ones can safely reunite at home. Viewers are then directed to GetVaccineAnswers.org to find additional resources and information regarding COVID-19 vaccines.

"For more than a century Lysol has been helping people protect their loved ones and prevent the spread of illness-causing germs," said E. Yuri Hermida, EVP North America Hygiene for Reckitt. "We're uniquely positioned to deliver on the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative's goal to encourage people to learn more about COVID-19 vaccines to make informed decisions. We hope the promise of being able to re-open our homes will inspire people to seek out answers from trusted, scientifically-backed sources."

"With the COVID-19 vaccines widely available, it's critical that Americans with questions know where to turn for reliable answers," said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council. "We are thrilled that Lysol, a brand deeply trusted by consumers, is joining our initiative. Together, we can inspire individuals who are still hesitant to get the facts about the safety and efficacy of these vaccines."

The Ad Council and COVID Collaborative's "It's Up To You" campaign represents one of the largest and most significant public health communications campaigns in U.S. history, convening hundreds of partners to help educate the public about COVID-19 vaccines. Created in close partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all "It's Up To You" messaging is rigorously vetted and backed by science.

"Lysol has played an outsized role in keeping Americans safe during the COVID-19 pandemic," said John Bridgeland, Co-Founder and CEO of COVID Collaborative. "We are thrilled that they are joining our public service campaign with the Ad Council."

Lysol's partnership with the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative represents the next step in its ongoing mission to educate individuals and communities and provide them with resources to make informed decisions about health and hygiene. In 2020, Lysol partnered with the CDC Foundation to create and distribute "Welcome Back Packs" – filled with educational resources on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 – to hundreds of Title I schools across the country. Lysol has also lent its 100-plus years of germ-kill expertise to partnerships with national brands and organizations to provide disinfecting products and help strengthen disinfection protocols.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines and the "It's Up to You" campaign, visit GetVaccineAnswers.org.

ABOUT RECKITT

Reckitt** is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone. Reckitt is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more. 20 million Reckitt products a day are bought by consumers globally.

Reckitt's passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do, and to build shared success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what guides the work of our 40,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide. For more information visit www.rb.com/us.

**Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

ABOUT THE AD COUNCIL

The Ad Council has a long history of creating life-saving public service communications in times of national crisis, starting in the organization's earliest days during World War II to September 11th and natural disasters like Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Sandy. Its deep relationships with media outlets, the creative community, issue experts and government leaders make the organization uniquely poised to quickly distribute life-saving information to millions of Americans.

The Ad Council is where creativity and causes converge. The non-profit organization brings together the most creative minds in advertising, media, technology and marketing to address many of the nation's most important causes. The Ad Council has created many of the most iconic campaigns in advertising history. Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk. Smokey Bear. Love Has No Labels.

The Ad Council's innovative social good campaigns raise awareness, inspire action and save lives. To learn more, visit AdCouncil.org, follow the Ad Council's communities on Facebook and Twitter, and view the creative on YouTube.

ABOUT COVID COLLABORATIVE

COVID Collaborative, a project of UNITE, is a national assembly of experts, leaders and institutions in health, education and the economy and associations representing the diversity of the country to turn the tide on the pandemic by supporting federal, state and local COVID-19 response efforts.

The COVID Collaborative is co-chaired by former Governor and U.S. Senator Dirk Kempthorne (R-ID) and former Governor Deval Patrick (D-MA) and led by CEO John Bridgeland and President Gary Edson. COVID Collaborative includes expertise from across Republican and Democratic administrations at the federal, state and local levels, including former FDA commissioners, CDC directors, and U.S. surgeon generals; former U.S. secretaries of Education, Homeland Security and Health and Human Services; leading public health experts and institutions that span the country; the Business Roundtable, National Association of Manufacturers and U.S. Chamber of Commerce; the NAACP, UnidosUS and the National Congress of American Indians; the Skoll Foundation, The Allstate Foundation and The Rockefeller Foundation; and associations representing those on the front lines, from the American Public Health Association and Association of State and Territorial Health Officials to the Council of Chief State School Officers and the Council of the Great City Schools. Tim Shriver is Chairman of UNITE.

To learn more, visit www.CovidCollaborative.us, and follow the COVID Collaborative on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Reckitt

