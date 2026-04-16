Reclamation Partners Acquires 33,619-Square Foot Light Industrial Facility in Boston, MA

BOSTON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reclamation Partners ("Reclamation"), in partnership with EOZ Ventures, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 33,619-square foot light-industrial building located at 1023 Turnpike Street, Stoughton, MA, within Boston's infill Route-128 South industrial submarket.

The single-tenant property, situated on 3.0 acres with four dock doors, 22-foot clear heights, and a 100-foot truck court, is a 100% occupied cash-flowing acquisition structured as a 10-year sale-leaseback. Reclamation secured the transaction on an off-market basis through its JLL brokerage relationship.

"Construction costs have risen more than 40% over the past few years, and the economics of building a 33,000-square foot standalone industrial building in an infill Boston submarket simply do not work anymore. That is the environment we are investing into. This is our second acquisition in Route-128 South, and both deals share the same foundation: infill locations, standalone configurations that cannot be economically replicated, and physical characteristics that tenants compete for" said Daniel Connaughton, Managing Partner at Reclamation.

"This is a straightforward acquisition: a well-located infill building, a tenant with deep operational roots at the site, and a purchase price that reflects a meaningful discount to what it would cost to develop this asset today. There is no shortage of capital that would own these assets - what is scarce is the ability or desire to originate them. These deals do not come through broadly marketed processes, and no two are alike. Institutions recognize the quality; what they cannot justify is the time and effort required to buy them one at a time. We can, and we are" added Matthew McCarthy, Managing Partner at Reclamation.

About Reclamation Partners

Reclamation Partners is a real estate investment manager focused on acquiring, repositioning and managing logistics assets in major markets throughout the Northeast U.S. Reclamation's strategy is guided by the partners' deep market insight and experience leading investment and development teams for some of the world's largest institutional real estate investors. Reclamation invests primarily in infill submarkets characterized by high population density, fragmented ownership and an older inventory base in need of modernization.

Learn more about Reclamation Partners at www.reclamationpartners.com

SOURCE Reclamation Partners