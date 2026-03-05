Reclamation Partners Acquires 42,000-Square Foot Light-Industrial Building in Washington, D.C.

BOSTON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reclamation Partners ("Reclamation"), in partnership with Fox Capital Partners ("FCP"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 42,000-square foot light-industrial building located at 21955 Cascades Parkway, Sterling, VA, within Washington, D.C.'s infill Dulles North industrial submarket.

The single-tenant property, situated on 5.7 acres with 11 dock doors and 8 drive-in doors, represents a value-add acquisition in one of the nation's tightest industrial markets. The property is 100% leased through April 2027, providing stable in-place cash flow prior to repositioning. Reclamation secured the transaction on an off-market basis.

Upon lease expiration, Reclamation will execute a targeted capital improvement program to deliver a clean, modernized, and highly functional logistics asset. The repositioning strategy will help capture a sizeable mark-to-market rent opportunity, supported by strong fundamentals including a 2.5% submarket vacancy rate and virtually no competing new supply in the standalone shallow bay segment.

"The Dulles submarket offers a rare combination of supply insulation and structural demand growth. Data center development has driven land values well beyond what traditional industrial developers can justify, effectively eliminating new warehouse supply while simultaneously increasing demand for supporting logistics space. This acquisition allows us to benefit from the data center and AI infrastructure buildout without the high capital commitment or single-use risk of direct participation," said Matthew McCarthy, Managing Partner at Reclamation.

"At 42,000 square feet, this asset sits squarely in the deepest segment of tenant demand in Northern Virginia. The property's size, functionality, and location appeal to a wide range of users—from businesses serving the dense consumer base in Northern Virginia and the District, to vendors supporting the expanding data center ecosystem. We are excited to add this infill industrial asset to our portfolio and deliver a modernized logistics facility to the market in 2027," added Daniel Connaughton, Managing Partner at Reclamation.

About Reclamation Partners

Reclamation Partners is a real estate investment manager focused on acquiring, repositioning and managing logistics assets in major markets throughout the Northeast U.S. Reclamation's strategy is guided by the partners' deep market insight and experience leading investment and development teams for some of the world's largest institutional real estate investors. Reclamation invests primarily in infill submarkets characterized by high population density, fragmented ownership and an older inventory base in need of modernization.

Learn more about Reclamation Partners at www.reclamationpartners.com

About Fox Capital Partners

Fox Capital Partners is a real estate private equity firm focused exclusively on the industrial sector. FCP manages a series of discretionary funds and joint ventures which invest alongside trusted developers and operators on institutional-grade industrial developments and value-add acquisitions.

Learn more about Fox Capital Partners at www.foxcapitalpartners.com .

