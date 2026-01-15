Reclamation Partners Acquires Light-Industrial Building in Boston, MA

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reclamation Partners ("Reclamation"), in partnership with Fox Capital Partners ("FCP"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 74,300-square foot light-industrial building located at 660 Bodwell Street, Avon, MA, within Boston's infill Route-128 South industrial submarket.

The single-tenant property, situated on 4.9 acres, represents a value-add acquisition in one of the region's most densely populated corridors. Reclamation was able to secure the transaction on an off-market basis and entered into a six-month sale-leaseback with the previous owner.

After lease expiration, Reclamation will commence a focused capital improvement program to deliver a clean, modernized, and highly functional logistics asset. Improvements include refreshed office interiors, white-box of the warehouse space, HVAC and electrical upgrades. The result will be a move-in-ready facility designed to meet the needs of today's logistics users.

"This transaction reflects our value-add operating playbook—acquiring well-located infill industrial assets at compelling bases and enhancing them through targeted capital improvements to maximize leasing outcomes and long-term value creation," said Matthew McCarthy, Managing Partner at Reclamation.

"The acquisition of 660 Bodwell marks a key step in building out Reclamation's Greater Boston portfolio. We are excited to deliver a modernized, infill logistics asset to the market in summer 2026," added Daniel Connaughton, Managing Partner at Reclamation.

About Reclamation Partners

Reclamation Partners is a real estate investment manager focused on acquiring, repositioning and managing logistics assets in major markets throughout the Northeast U.S. Reclamation's strategy is guided by the partners' deep market insight and experience leading investment and development teams for some of the world's largest institutional real estate investors. Reclamation invests primarily in infill submarkets characterized by high population density, fragmented ownership and an older inventory base in need of modernization.

Learn more about Reclamation Partners at www.reclamationpartners.com

About Fox Capital Partners

Fox Capital Partners is a real estate private equity firm focused exclusively on the industrial sector. FCP manages a series of discretionary funds and joint ventures which invest alongside trusted developers and operators on institutional-grade industrial developments and value-add acquisitions.

Learn more about Fox Capital Partners at www.foxcapitalpartners.com.

