Recloser Market Worth 2.71 Billion USD by 2022

The report "Recloser Market, By Control (Recloser (Electric & Hydraulic) and Sectionalizer (Electronic & Programmable Resettable)), Phase (Recloser (Three, Single, & Triple Single) and Sectionalizer (Three & Single), Voltage, and Region - Global Forecast To 2022" , published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market (including the sectionalizer market) is expected to grow from an estimated USD 2.14 billion in 2017 to USD 2.71 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.88%. The market is set to witness growth, due to increasing urbanization and industrialization, growing distribution automation for power quality and reliability, and expanding distribution network.

The electronic recloser segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Recloser Market during the forecast period

Electric recloser control is used in most three-phase and some single-phase reclosers, due to its features, which include greater flexibility, advanced protection and automation functionality, and ease of programing in comparison to the hydraulic recloser control. This recloser is highly customizable with a wide range of accessories and can solve several application problems.

Increasing preference for recloser and sectionalizer of capacity up to 15 kV

Recloser and sectionalizer of up to 15 kV voltage rating are extensively used in residential applications in distribution network. The increasing urbanization and growing residential sector and commercial buildings in developing countries would accelerate the growth of the recloser and sectionalizer with a voltage rating of up to 15 kV segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the leading market for reclosers during the forecast period

In this report, the Recloser Market has been analyzed with respect to five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the Recloser Market. The inefficiency of existing distribution infrastructure, new installation of distribution lines, and refurbishment of older distribution system is anticipated to be the highest in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, the increasing demand for electrical energy due to urbanization and industrialization and the rising investments in smart grid technologies that include distribution automation are likely to drive the market during the forecast period in Asia Pacific.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes some of the top players in the Recloser Market. These players include ABB (Switzerland), Schneider (France), NOJA Power (Australia), Siemens (Germany), and Eaton (Ireland). Leading players are trying to understand the markets in developing economies and are adopting various strategies to increase their market share.

