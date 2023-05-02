Reco AI-Powered Platform Enables UiPath to Increase Security of SaaS Collaboration Data

Reco platform automatically maps SaaS collaboration tool data and applies business context analysis so organizations can enforce policies to remediate risk

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reco, a leader in SaaS security, today announced it is enabling UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, to effectively increase security in the company's SaaS collaboration platforms.

Reco - UiPath

UiPath uses several SaaS tools in its business operations to effectively collaborate across its global workforce. The company's information security team understands the risk that comes with sensitive data being shared across applications, and how difficult it is to implement the right controls. The Reco platform harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to take unstructured data and communication in SaaS tools and build a real-time interaction graph for the customer, providing context around sensitive data and parties who are interacting with it.

With Reco, the UiPath information security team gains context that allows for accurate classification of sensitive data and improved visibility into potential risks. Using Reco's solution reduces the chance of data exfiltration and theft, while also automating the risk reduction process, thereby lessening the operational burden on the UiPath security team.

UiPath will gain improved SaaS collaboration security and save time to allow focus on more strategic initiatives. By leveraging UiPath enterprise automation integration to remediate risks, Reco's platform is able to further streamline risk reduction efforts and drive even greater return on investment for UiPath.

Yassir Abousselham, CISO at UiPath, said: "As a global organization, we deploy multiple SaaS collaboration tools, and we need an effective way to understand how sensitive corporate data is being used. Reco connected its security platform seamlessly, identified risky scenarios, and provided actionable remediation. Reco generated out-of-the-box value for us through a comprehensive and prioritized view of risks that allow us to take immediate action if necessary to protect sensitive data assets."

Ofer Klein, CEO of Reco, said: "Organizations today are using more SaaS apps than ever before – and sensitive data is flowing through those tools. UiPath is a global leader that was looking for a tool to help them reduce the operational burden felt by trying to reduce risk on their own. Reco's AI-powered platform can accurately understand which employees and 3rd parties interact with the data and assess the risk of exposure, while also identifying which individuals should have access to that data. This holistic approach to SaaS data security results in a much more accurate and effective risk reduction strategy, providing peace of mind for organizations like UiPath."

