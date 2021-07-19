Reco M. McCambry has been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who's Who Biographical Registry

CONYERS, Ga., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reco McDaniel McCambry has been inducted into Marquis Who's Who in America and Who's Who in Business & Finance. These prestigious biographical registries profile people who excel in terms of achievement and influence, making their collection a true directory of movers and shakers of the modern world. McCambry's induction comes mere months after the designation of a holiday in his honor in his hometown of McDonough, Georgia.

Congratulations Reco McDaniel McCambry on your induction into Marquis Who's Who in America!

What has McCambry done to warrant such recognition? After being raised by his single mother in a low-income Georgia neighborhood, McCambry went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Southern Polytechnic State University and a Master of Business Administration from Coles College of Business at Kennesaw State University, where he graduated with a 4.0 GPA. During this time, he was inducted into the prestigious Beta Gamma Sigma business honor society as well as the Golden Key International Honor Society. Over the last two decades he has found several multi-million-dollar businesses and currently offers free business mentorship calls to existing and aspiring entrepreneurs.

In his latest community service move, McCambry released a book titled "The Plan After Police Reform That Will GUARANTEE Social Justice and Progress for the Black Community." He gave away thousands of copies of the book, which covers topics of Black history, political strategy, financial strategy, and personal development, for free to all interested readers through his websites for the duration of Black History Month. He also published a companion workbook with specific exercises to assist readers in furthering their education and personal development while finding their own community service mission.

Mr. McCambry currently excels as the President and Chief Executive Officer for Novae LLC. Novae, also known as Novae Money, is a financial consulting and training company that develops and sells products and services designed to educate and facilitate the building of intergenerational wealth for its customers. With tools like professional assistance from financial experts and educational how-to courses and assistance on topics like building credit, buying a home, investing into real estate, and entrepreneurship, Novae is a business with the mission of spreading prosperity. Other services include providing businesses access to funding and consumer financing. McCambry focuses his message on inspiring communities like the one he grew up in, where financial education was nonexistent and entrepreneurship was an impossible dream for many.

McCambry also currently serves as an industry expert contributor on Forbes.com as a member of the Forbes Business Council offering expert advice on topics such as how to obtain business funding and building business credit. He also serves on the leadership council of the National Small Business Association out of Washington, D.C.

Throughout his career, Mr. McCambry has sought to achieve as much as possible—and to prove to others like himself that the same is possible for them. McCambry's long list of honors and accomplishments stands as testament to what a little boy from the projects of Georgia can do.

Contact: Arielle Dothard (678) 750 - 3787

SOURCE Marquis Who's Who