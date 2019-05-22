Recognition Grows For Hibob As The HR Tech Disruptor Rapidly Expands in the U.S.

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hibob , the transformative HR tech platform that helps high-growth companies engage with their employees and develop their culture, has been awarded a leading spot in Calcalist's list of " Israel's 50 Most Promising Startups " and as one of HRWins' top three " Startups To Watch ." As Hibob continues to rapidly scale around the world, these acknowledgments are a testament to the global influence of the Israeli startup community, and the company's international recognition as the company to watch in the expansive HR technology space.

Hibob's dedication to solving the needs of medium-sized businesses through better people management technology has led the company to become a true disruptor in the crowded industry. Josh Bersin, a world-known industry analyst and expert on HR technology, recently published a report, "From Talent Management To Talent Experience. Why The HR Tech Market Is In Disruption," where he credits Hibob as an employee experience platform that is part of the new breed of HR technology designed to make work better. Hibob is the solution to the outdated HR industry, and the company's platform, bob, helps high-growth businesses scale while ensuring a positive employee experience through all of the challenges presented by the ever-changing, modern work environment.

"Israeli tech startups are making waves around the world, with a record-breaking year of funding for Israeli startups in 2018. We are proud to be named as one of 'Israel's 50 Most Promising Startups' by Calcalist alongside other global companies that are having a worldwide impact on the tech industry," said Ronni Zehavi, co-founder and CEO of Hibob. "Additionally, being recognized by HRWins as one of three leading 'Startups To Watch' in the HR technology space demonstrates the reputation that we have built as an innovator and disruptor in the ever-evolving HR industry. The need for HR tech innovation has never been more necessary, especially as unemployment numbers continue to drop in the U.S. making competition for top talent the most intense it's been in 50 years."

With 460% year-over-year growth, Hibob boasts hundreds of fast-growing customers, as well as strategic platform integrations with Slack, Workable, GreenHouse, Aviva, Canada Life, and UNAM. The 130-person Hibob team, located in offices across New York, London, and Tel Aviv, works with businesses including Monzo, Etoro, Happy Socks, Ironsource, Receipt Bank, Fiverr and Karmarama to support their talent across the globe. Recently, Hibob was selected as one of "Tomorrow's Promising Growth Companies" by Qumra Capital, a leader in the technology investment space. For more information, please visit www.hibob.com .

