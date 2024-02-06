Recognize "Boost Self-Esteem Month" by Maintaining a Healthy Weight With ActivatedYou Morning Complete

ActivatedYou

06 Feb, 2024, 08:45 ET

A Daily Wellness Drink Designed to Support Your Metabolism, Keep Your Spirit Lifted, Support Regular Digestive Function, and More!

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- February is "Boost Self-Esteem Month," a dedicated period focused on fostering self-worth, confidence, and positive self-perception. During this month, individuals are encouraged to engage in activities and adopt practices that contribute to the enhancement of their self-esteem. Health advocate and actress Maggie Q offers recommendations to help individuals boost their self-esteem through various means.

ActivatedYou Morning Complete is a dietary supplement meticulously crafted to support your metabolism, uplift your spirits, help "fortify" your body against oxidative stressors, and help promote healthy liver and cellular function. These remarkable benefits stem from the powerful blend of eight unique wellness-support blends packed into this daily wellness drink.†* Available in three tasty flavors—apple cinnamon, citrus medley, and mixed berry—each variant offers the same array of benefits.


  • Practice Mindfulness and Positive Affirmations: Incorporate mindfulness practices such as meditation and deep-breathing exercises into your daily routine. These activities can help manage stress and promote a positive mindset. Embrace positive affirmations to counter negative self-talk. Repeat uplifting statements about yourself to reinforce a healthy self-image.
  • Cultivate a Supportive Social Circle: Surround yourself with positive and supportive individuals who uplift and encourage you. Building strong connections with friends and family can provide a sense of belonging and boost self-esteem. Seek out activities and communities that align with your interests, fostering a sense of camaraderie and shared values.
  • Prioritize Health and Take Supplements: Engaging in regular physical activity and maintaining a healthy weight can significantly impact self-esteem. Exercise not only contributes to physical well-being but also releases endorphins, the body's natural mood enhancers. To complement these efforts, consider taking supplements that support overall health. Maggie Q recommends ActivatedYou® Morning Complete®, a potent daily wellness drink with a custom-selected blend of nutrients designed to support regular digestive function, daily energy levels, and overall wellness.†*

ActivatedYou Morning Complete is a delicious drink perfect for anyone aiming to start each day on a healthy note. This potent blend of nutrients helps promote optimized health throughout life. The custom-selected ingredients contribute to regular digestive function and sustained energy levels, supporting a holistic approach to well-being.†* 

What is ActivatedYou Morning Complete?


This potent concoction encompasses green superfoods, metabolic enhancers, prebiotic fiber, cellular function and liver support, adaptogens, antioxidants, and probiotics. Together, these blends synergistically work to help bolster regular digestive function, maintain daily energy levels, and enhance overall wellness.†*

Available in three tasty flavors—apple cinnamon, citrus medley, and mixed berry—each variant offers the same array of benefits. By nourishing your microbiome, these flavors contribute to support digestive function and overall health, ensuring you have the sustained energy needed to tackle your daily tasks without experiencing energy crashes. ActivatedYou Morning Complete is your all-in-one solution for comprehensive well-being and vitality.†*

How to Use ActivatedYou Morning Complete
To add ActivatedYou Morning Complete into your daily regimen, simply add one scoop of the easy-dissolve powder to the beverage of your choice. Maggie Q's ActivatedYou suggests mixing Morning Complete with 8oz of water or iced green tea.

ActivatedYou Morning Complete can be purchased from the official ActivatedYou website. It is available for $79 and comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee (minus shipping), ensuring your satisfaction.

About Maggie Q
As a health advocate, animal rights activist, founder of fitness apparel brand Qeep Up, ActivatedYou founder, and actor—best known for her roles in Nikita, Designated Survivor, and Mission: Impossible III — Maggie Q uses her name to advocate for those in need. Maggie's personal health struggles led her to do extensive research in the world of nutrition and inspired her to create her own line of wellness supplements, ActivatedYou. Follow @maggieq on Instagram.

About ActivatedYou
ActivatedYou was founded by health advocate, animal rights activist, and actor Maggie Q, with Dr. Frank Lipman, a renowned gut-health expert and a pioneer of integrative medicine. ActivatedYou's unique formulas blend the latest in cutting-edge health and nutrition with age-old Eastern traditions and healthy ingredients for unique, effective formulas designed to help revolutionize health and improve lives. ActivatedYou's best-selling products include Advanced Restorative Probiotic, AdrenaLife, and Active Enzyme. To learn more about Maggie Q's ActivatedYou line, visit www.activatedyou.com and follow @activatedyou on Instagram, @ActivatedYou on Twitter, and ActivatedYou on YouTube.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Press Contact:
Laura Baumgartner - Asylum PR
lbaumgartner@asylumpr.com

SOURCE ActivatedYou

News Releases in Similar Topics

