Recognize National Women's Health Week by Taking Care of Your Gut Microbiome With Gundry MD Total Restore

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Women's Health Week encourages women to prioritize their well-being through preventive care, healthy habits, and regular check-ups.

Dr. Steven Gundry, renowned cardiologist and author, emphasizes that the key to optimal health starts with the gut. The gut plays a crucial role in overall health, affecting everything from digestion to immunity and even mental well-being. Therefore, taking care of your gut is essential for maintaining overall health.

Gundry MD Total Restore is a unique dietary supplement that contains L-Glutamine as one of its key ingredients. It is specifically designed to address common gut health issues such as occasional gas, bloating, digestive problems, cravings for unhealthy foods, and unwanted weight gain, and aims to support overall health and well-being.

One of the best ways to support gut health is through supplementation, and Dr. Gundry recommends Gundry MD Total Restore . Formulated based on 25 years of research, Total Restore contains a unique blend of 20 pro-digestive ingredients scientifically supported to promote a robust and healthy gut lining. This powerful formula serves as the ultimate gut guardian, aiding in smooth digestion and comfortable bowel movements. With Total Restore, women can take proactive steps toward improving their gut health and overall well-being during National Women's Health Week and beyond.

What is Gundry MD Total Restore?

Gundry MD Total Restore is a potent dietary supplement, meticulously crafted with 20 pro-digestive ingredients that have been scientifically backed to help maintain a strong gut lining. Among these key components are L-glutamine, N-Acetyl D-Glucosamine, PepZin GI™, and licorice root extract, each playing a vital role in helping promote digestive health.†*

Collectively, these ingredients work in harmony to support a healthy gut lining. Not only can Gundry MD Total Restore facilitate smooth digestion and comfortable bowel movements, but it also helps enhance the efficiency of food processing, aiding in weight management goals. Furthermore, the benefits extend beyond mere digestion. Additionally, as the gut is intricately linked to cognitive function through the gut-brain axis, incorporating Total Restore into your routine can also lead to enhanced cognitive clarity. Overall, Gundry MD Total Restore offers a comprehensive solution for digestive health, weight management, and cognitive enhancement, making it an all-in-one approach to overall well-being.†*

What are the Key Ingredients in Gundry MD Total Restore?

Gundry MD Total Restore offers a comprehensive approach to supporting a healthy digestive tract, supporting higher energy levels, and enhancing overall well-being. This groundbreaking formula harnesses the power of various key ingredients, including:

PepZin GI™: This unique combination of Zinc and L-carnosine actively nurtures a strong GI lining and supports optimal gut health.†*

L-Glutamine: Vital for helping minimize cravings for unhealthy or "junk" foods, this amino acid supports the development of healthier dietary preferences.†*

N-Acetyl D-Glucosamine: A potent compound renowned for combating lectins in the body and easing occasional discomfort in joints.†*

Licorice root extract: This extract supports gastrointestinal health by contributing to the overall wellness and strength of the gut barrier.†*

Suggested Use of Gundry MD Total Restore

Gundry MD Total Restore capsules are designed for easy swallowing, ensuring convenience for all users. Dr. Steven Gundry recommends taking all three capsules with your largest meal of the day to help optimize absorption and effectiveness. Alternatively, you have the flexibility to take one capsule with each meal throughout the day.

Consistency is key to achieving optimal results, so incorporating Gundry MD Total Restore into your daily routine is highly advised.*

Where to Buy Gundry MD Total Restore

Gundry MD Total Restore can be purchased on the Gundry MD site for a first-time customer price of $49.95 for a 30-day supply with a 90-day purchase price guarantee (minus shipping). The suggested use of Total Restore is to take 3 capsules per day with a glass of water. For more information, watch Dr. Gundry's Total Restore FAQ video on the Gundry MD YouTube channel.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients that can offer a boost in metabolism, sustained energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Bio Complete 3 , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry was one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons Currently, he's the medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs, Beverly Hills, and Santa Barbara, California where he's spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the top-ranked health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free Diet. His new book Gut Check provides the keys to unlocking our gut health, allowing our bodies, and their microbiome, to function at their highest potential. For more information, visit drgundry.com and the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel , and follow @drstevengundry on Instagram and TikTok .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

