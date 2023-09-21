Recognized Again, Commvault Ranked Highest in Six out of Seven Use Cases in the 2023 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions

The company was recognized among 14 vendors in the 2023 report

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault®, an enterprise data protection leader for today's global businesses, announced that Gartner, a company that delivers actionable, objective insight to its executives and their teams, has ranked the company highest in six of the seven Use Cases in the 2023 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions Report.

Released as a companion to the Gartner Magic Quadrant, the 2023 Critical Capabilities report assessed vendors based on 15 capabilities and seven Use Cases.

According to Gartner, Commvault scored highest in On-premises (4.74/5), On-premises and SaaS (4.58/5), Hybrid/Multicloud (4.76/5), Hybrid/Multicloud and SaaS (4.65/5), Disaster Recovery (4.48/5), and Ransomware Detection, Protection and Recovery (4.39/5) Use Cases. Commvault was also positioned second highest for the Data Services Use Case (4.36/5) in the report.1

"We believe that this year's release of the Critical Capabilities report is indicative of the industry as a whole; data continues to require stronger protection across more environments. At Commvault, this is our sweet spot – delivering secure data protection for the hybrid world," said Param Kumarasamy, Vice President of Product Management, Commvault. "We are honored to be recognized in this year's Critical Capabilities report. The active defense, proven recoverability, and breadth of coverage we deliver to enterprise customers provides the right mix of detection, security, and recoverability capabilities to help them meet threats head-on, while enabling the lowest possible TCO."

Commvault was also recently named a Leader for the 12th time in a row in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions, a positioning based on the company's "Ability to Execute" and "Completeness of Vision."2

To learn more about why Commvault was recognized by Gartner and to read the full 2023 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions Report, visit: https://www.commvault.com/itleaders.  

Gartner disclaimer

This Magic Quadrant report was previously published as Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions (2016-2017; 2019-2020); Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup Software and Integrated Appliances

(2014-2015); Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup/Recovery Software (2012-2013); and Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Disk-Based Backup/Recovery (2011).**

**GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.** 

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Commvault
Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a global leader in cloud data protection. Our industry-leading platform redefines the next generation of data protection as the only solution with comprehensive data protection, proactive data defense, advanced ransomware protection, and a single view across all your data. This lets you secure, defend, and recover your data, applications, and production workloads – on-premises, in the cloud, over SaaS, or spread across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The result is early warning of attacks, active defense to reduce the impact of intrusion, and rapid, accurate recovery of your data. Simply put, Commvault is data, protected. For over 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault to keep their data secure and ready to drive business growth. Learn more at www.commvault.com or follow us @Commvault.

1 Gartner, "2023 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions," Jason Donham, Jerry Rozeman, Michael Hoeck, Nik Simpson, 18 September 2023

2 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions, Michael Hoeck, Nik Simpson, Jerry Rozeman, Jason Donham, 7 August 2023

