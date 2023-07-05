Recognized as one of the most rigorous impact intelligence providers, impak Analytics launches a corporate offering

News provided by

impak Analytics

05 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

  • Three offerings: The impak Statement™, a company's impact analysis; the Double Materiality module, which helps to prepare for CSRD requirements; and the Supply Chain SDG Alignment module, a powerful tool to improve sustainability.
  • The impak Statement™ and the two proprietary modules are aligned with 20 recognized materiality standards such as GRI and SASB.
  • The impak solution provides optimized risk management, contextualized impact data and actionable insights.

MONTREAL, PARIS and LONDON, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, impak Analytics - striving to enable sustainable change - is launching a corporate offering consisting of the impak Statement™, the Double Materiality module and the Supply Chain SDG Alignment module.

Continue Reading
From ESG to impact (PRNewsfoto/impak Analytics)
From ESG to impact (PRNewsfoto/impak Analytics)

By improving risk management and preparing companies for the double materiality required by the upcoming CSRD, impak aims to kickstart or accelerate their transformation towards sustainability and positive impact generation. To further support private companies, impak's modules include an automated impact Data Collection Platform (iDCP).

An impact starter kit for companies

While the impak StatementsTM include quantitative and qualitative assessments of positive & negative impacts on the SDGs and contextualized impact KPIs based on the double materiality approach, the Double Materiality module provides the level of materiality for each ESG issue a company faces, hence optimizing risk management. This knowledge is also mandatory to prepare corporations for CSRD requirements.

Lastly, the Supply Chain SDG Alignment module offers a consolidated view of both the positive & negative SDG alignments of each business partner along a company's supply chain, charting a path to improving sustainability.

"Launching this offering to corporations aims to provide companies with impact intelligence in order for them to implement their supply chain transition plan, which is crucial to the transition and to the companies' sustainability goals", explains Paul Allard, CEO and Co-founder of impak Analytics. 

About impak Analytics  
Enabling sustainable change
impak is an AI-using fintech that has developed an impact data & intelligence platform with impact assessment, scoring and rating solutions. It has created a family of impact indices based on the impak Score™ and the impak database which are used in the development of index funds and ETFs.

Download the media kit

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1yZsBEbR7irNHmF6XWHuXq6Wx5_S3nQ2N 

Media Contact
US and Canada: Stéphanie Bernier-Monzon: [email protected]
Europe: Robin Placet: [email protected] 

Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014430/impak_analytics_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2144243/impak_Analytics_impact.jpg

SOURCE impak Analytics

Also from this source

Reconnu comme l'un des fournisseurs de données d'impact les plus rigoureux, impak Analytics lance aujourd'hui une offre à destination des entreprises

impak Analytics, anerkannt als einer der rigorosesten Anbieter von Impact Intelligence, bringt in umfassendes Angebot zur Folgenabschätzung für alle Unternehmen auf den Markt

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.