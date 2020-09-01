Recognized Technology Leader to Join ICF Board of Directors

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, has appointed Marilyn Crouther to its board of directors. A recognized industry leader and former Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and DXC Technology executive, Crouther brings demonstrated experience in delivering transformational technology and IT modernization services through a blend of horizontal offerings and vertical industry go-to-market approaches.

"Marilyn is a welcome addition to our board," said Sudhakar Kesavan, ICF executive chairman. "Her extensive experience in growing technology businesses, forging strong partnerships, and delivering innovative solutions is a natural fit for ICF. Her impressive track record of leading large, complex IT projects for public sector clients complements our focus on high-growth, high-profile areas including IT modernization and digital transformation."

Crouther brings 30 years of visionary leadership in the technology and government contracting markets to ICF. As senior vice president and general manager for HPE - Enterprise Services' $3 billion U.S. Public Sector business, Crouther was responsible for the go-to-market strategy, operations and delivery of relevant offerings to federal, state and local government clients. She also played a pivotal role in the merger of HPE - Enterprise Services and Computer Sciences Corporation leading to the creation of a new company, DXC Technology.

Crouther serves on the board of directors for the Center for Innovative Technology and the Information Technology Senior Management Forum. She has been recognized as one of the Top Women in Technology by FedScoop and was named to FedScoop DC's Top 50 Women in Tech for four consecutive years. She was named one of the 300 Most Powerful Executives by Black Enterprise and one of Executive Mosaic's Washington 100 top executives.

"ICF offers strong cross-cutting capabilities in technology and engagement paired with incredible domain expertise to an impressive roster of clients," said Crouther. "I look forward to sharing my expertise and helping clients navigate constantly evolving industries and consumer expectations. It's an honor to join ICF's board of directors and work alongside such a talented and purpose-driven team."

