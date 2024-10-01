Recognizing One Year of Partnership: Procede Software Named A Preferred DMS Provider for U.S. Hino Trucks Dealerships

The partnership has driven significant advancements in integration capabilities, dealer support, and customer education, underscored by a commitment to ongoing collaboration and improvement.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Procede Software, a leading heavy-duty commercial vehicle dealer management system (DMS) and solutions provider, announced the one-year milestone of being named a preferred DMS provider for U.S. Hino Trucks dealerships. Over the past year, this partnership has driven significant advancements in integration capabilities, dealer support, and customer education.

Hino Trucks

"We are delighted to celebrate this milestone with Hino Trucks," said Larry Kettler, CEO of Procede Software. "Our dedication to enhancing integration capabilities has provided our mutual customers with cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency and growth. We look forward to advancing the Excede platform and our suite of Hino Truck integrations to deliver even greater value and solve real business challenges for dealerships."

With the announcement of Procede Software as a preferred DMS provider, Procede put together a solutions package of integrations for Excede including OEM-proprietary and certified partners such as Decisiv for service relationship management. Procede conducted a comprehensive audit to ensure existing customers are fully equipped with the latest versions of the suite of integrations customized for Hino Trucks. Procede and Hino staff contacted existing customers for in-depth interviews on the use of these products. Additionally, Hino Trucks hosted a webinar to showcase the partnership's benefits and enhanced capabilities while continuing to engage with dealers through ongoing conversations and webinars to further advance the integrations.

"We are thrilled to mark this milestone with Procede Software, whose innovative DMS solutions have greatly enhanced the capabilities of our dealership network," said Glenn Ellis, President and CEO at Hino Trucks. "Our collaboration has not only strengthened our dealer support and integration capabilities but has also enriched the overall customer experience. We look forward to a continued partnership and innovation that will help our dealers thrive in an evolving market."

Building on the success of the past year, Procede Software is exploring new integration sets with Hino Trucks and its dealer network. These next-generation integrations aim to streamline operations, improve data accuracy, and enhance the overall customer experience.

As Procede Software and Hino Trucks continue to grow, both companies remain committed to delivering exceptional value and support to their customers, ensuring they stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry.

About Procede

Since 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability, and strong integration with their OEM providers. Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of Microsoft® SQL technology to provide advanced Windows® and browser-based applications with real-time information. Learn more about Procede Software at https://www.procedesoftware.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

About Hino Trucks

Hino Trucks, a Toyota Group Company, manufactures, distributes, and services a lineup of Class 4-8 commercial trucks in the United States. Hino Trucks has a product lineup that offers fully connected vehicles with a low total cost of ownership, unmatched reliability, maneuverability, and the most comprehensive bundle of standard features in the market. Hino continues to lead the industry toward a more sustainable future with its evolving electric vehicle lineup. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Hino has a nationwide network of dealers committed to achieving excellence in the ultimate ownership experience. Learn more about Hino Trucks at https://www.hino.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

