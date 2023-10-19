Recognizing Talent and Developing Future Leaders

New Case Studies Show How a Fortune 500 Food Manufacturer Capitalized on High Potential Talent with a Tailored Leadership Development Program

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Making the most of employees' potential takes time and commitment from organizations. In a new case study , an international Fortune 500 food manufacturer successfully guided a group of 21 of their most talented individuals from different European countries along a path of leadership with a formal development program designed by The Myers-Briggs Company consultancy team. In a follow-up case study, the organization pivoted to virtual training options post-pandemic.

Setting up future leaders for success

Learn how one Fortune 500 multinational food manufacturer worked with The Myers-Briggs Company to develop a tailored leadership development program for their high potential employees with admirable results.

To create a solution tailored to the company's needs, consultants from The Myers-Briggs Company established a development center for high potential employees to identify participant's strengths, foster a learning environment, and more. Business simulation activities, self-reflection, feedback, and development planning sessions were held over a two-day workshop, and results speak for themselves.

The company reported that since establishing the development center, 42% of the participants had been promoted and 23% were on stretch assignments. After the workshop, the learning center remained a valuable resource for participants, aiding in knowledge reinforcement and the cultivation of future leaders.

Pivoting for post-pandemic virtual training

In the second case study, the consultancy team redesigned the now 50+ person leadership development program to run virtually. Some changes included extending the original two-day timeframe to incorporate more breaks for virtual learners, and hands-on projects to help new behaviors stick.

Results in post-workshop surveys included that 79% of participants reported an increase in the extent to which they anticipated and met customer needs, and 74% of managers felt participants were now better able to identify which efforts would have the greatest strategic impact on the organization.

About The Myers-Briggs Company

In our fast-changing world, your edge lies in harnessing 100 percent of your talent – at work, at home, and everywhere in between. The Myers-Briggs Company helps organizations worldwide improve teams, develop inspirational leaders, and solve the most perplexing people challenges. We empower individuals to be the best versions of themselves by enriching their understanding of themselves and others. As a Certified B Corporation, The Myers-Briggs Company is a force for good. And we're ready to help you succeed.

