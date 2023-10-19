Recognizing Talent and Developing Future Leaders

News provided by

The Myers-Briggs Company

19 Oct, 2023, 14:44 ET

New Case Studies Show How a Fortune 500 Food Manufacturer Capitalized on High Potential Talent with a Tailored Leadership Development Program

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Making the most of employees' potential takes time and commitment from organizations. In a new case study, an international Fortune 500 food manufacturer successfully guided a group of 21 of their most talented individuals from different European countries along a path of leadership with a formal development program designed by The Myers-Briggs Company consultancy team. In a follow-up case study, the organization pivoted to virtual training options post-pandemic.

Setting up future leaders for success

Continue Reading
Learn how one Fortune 500 multinational food manufacturer worked with The Myers-Briggs Company to develop a tailored leadership development program for their high potential employees with admirable results.
Learn how one Fortune 500 multinational food manufacturer worked with The Myers-Briggs Company to develop a tailored leadership development program for their high potential employees with admirable results.

To create a solution tailored to the company's needs, consultants from The Myers-Briggs Company established a development center for high potential employees to identify participant's strengths, foster a learning environment, and more. Business simulation activities, self-reflection, feedback, and development planning sessions were held over a two-day workshop, and results speak for themselves.

The company reported that since establishing the development center, 42% of the participants had been promoted and 23% were on stretch assignments. After the workshop, the learning center remained a valuable resource for participants, aiding in knowledge reinforcement and the cultivation of future leaders.

Pivoting for post-pandemic virtual training
In the second case study, the consultancy team redesigned the now 50+ person leadership development program to run virtually. Some changes included extending the original two-day timeframe to incorporate more breaks for virtual learners, and hands-on projects to help new behaviors stick.

Results in post-workshop surveys included that 79% of participants reported an increase in the extent to which they anticipated and met customer needs, and 74% of managers felt participants were now better able to identify which efforts would have the greatest strategic impact on the organization.

About The Myers-Briggs Company

In our fast-changing world, your edge lies in harnessing 100 percent of your talent – at work, at home, and everywhere in between. The Myers-Briggs Company helps organizations worldwide improve teams, develop inspirational leaders, and solve the most perplexing people challenges. We empower individuals to be the best versions of themselves by enriching their understanding of themselves and others. As a Certified B Corporation, The Myers-Briggs Company is a force for good. And we're ready to help you succeed.

+1 800.624.1765 : themyersbriggs.com : The Myers-Briggs Company

Contact:

Meriane Morselli
MSR Communications
[email protected]
415-989-9000

Melissa Summer
The Myers-Briggs Company
[email protected]
650-691-9105

SOURCE The Myers-Briggs Company

Also from this source

How MBTI® Type Relates to Neurodiversity in Developmental Contexts

How MBTI® Type Relates to Neurodiversity in Developmental Contexts

In 1999, Australian sociologist Judy Singer coined the term 'neurodiversity,' shedding light on the diversity of human minds. Today, it's...
Announcing the Second Season of The Myers-Briggs Company Podcast

Announcing the Second Season of The Myers-Briggs Company Podcast

Following a successful first season of eight episodes, The Myers-Briggs Company Podcast has launched its second season. In the new series, a roster...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.