REcolorado, SkySlope partner to bring innovative, time-saving solutions to 26,000 Real Estate Agents

—Leading proptech company and largest MLS in Colorado will deliver products to improve the real estate transaction experience—

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado's largest MLS, REcolorado, has announced plans to enhance its subscriber benefits with the launch of two powerful SkySlope solutions, SkySlope Forms and SkySlope Offers. Designed with the goal to make real estate professionals more efficient, both SkySlope Forms and Offers use automation to simplify time-consuming real estate transaction tasks.

"As technology becomes increasingly important to our subscribers' businesses, REcolorado is committed to constructing a benefits model that gives our subscribers access to the most innovative and powerful solutions out there," says REcolorado CEO, Gene Millman. "We're looking to provide the best technology to improve the transaction experience for agents and consumers, and SkySlope's offerings are currently unmatched."

SkySlope Forms is a widely used forms solution throughout the U.S. and Canada, powering dozens of MLS and associations' digital forms libraries. Filled with productivity-enhancing features like MLS integrations that pre-populate data fields and embedded digital signature, users can quickly format digital forms for signing and send them to clients with the click of a button.

"We couldn't be more excited to work with REcolorado to provide their agents with a wholly integrated, fully upgraded forms and offers experience," says SkySlope CEO, Tyler Smith. "When paired with SkySlope Offers, REcolorado members will be able to greatly reduce their screen time, allowing them to invest more energy back into their businesses."

Like SkySlope Forms, Offers was designed to automate data, plus centralize interactions and decisions during the home purchase process. SkySlope Offers provides real estate professionals with an easy way to share, compare, and action offers in a single space. With built-in anonymity that makes it easy for sellers to identify the most competitive, desirable offer based solely on data, SkySlope Offers promotes equitable housing practices.

"SkySlope Offers is on the cutting edge when it comes to fair housing initiatives," says Smith. "In addition to helping sellers select the best offer without bias, it communicates with the buyer's side in a clear, equitable way throughout the entire process, working to build trust between agents and their clients."

The largest MLS in Colorado and the 16th largest in the country, REcolorado serves over 26,000 real estate professionals. As one of Colorado REALTORS'® most prominent business partners, they're committed to connecting their members with time-saving tools that empower them to serve their clients at a higher level.

A celebrated proptech leader, SkySlope shares a similar mission to improve the lives of REALTORS®. Equipped with the goal to reduce agent screen time, SkySlope serves more than 650,000 real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada.

About SkySlope

Established in 2011, SkySlope is the customer experience platform managing real estate transactions from contract to close. Serving over 650,000 real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada, SkySlope manages nearly 3 million transactions annually. SkySlope is on a mission to build solutions that reshape the real estate industry by creating the most powerful autonomous transaction platform. For more information, visit SkySlope.

About REcolorado

REcolorado® is the largest Multiple Listing Service (MLS) in Colorado with over 26,000 professional subscribers who operate throughout the state. REcolorado's vision is to empower a trusted, cooperative, and comprehensive real estate marketplace to position customers for success by providing data, technology, and intelligence. The company is REALTOR® owned and serves real estate professionals including the members of Denver Metro Association of REALTORS®, South Metro Denver REALTOR® Association, Mountain Metro Association of REALTORS®, REALTORS® of Central Colorado, and Steamboat Springs Board of REALTORS®.

