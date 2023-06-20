REcolorado, SkySlope partner to bring innovative, time-saving solutions to 26,000 Real Estate Agents

News provided by

SkySlope

20 Jun, 2023, 15:48 ET

—Leading proptech company and largest MLS in Colorado will deliver products to improve the real estate transaction experience—

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado's largest MLS, REcolorado, has announced plans to enhance its subscriber benefits with the launch of two powerful SkySlope solutions, SkySlope Forms and SkySlope Offers. Designed with the goal to make real estate professionals more efficient, both SkySlope Forms and Offers use automation to simplify time-consuming real estate transaction tasks.

"As technology becomes increasingly important to our subscribers' businesses, REcolorado is committed to constructing a benefits model that gives our subscribers access to the most innovative and powerful solutions out there," says REcolorado CEO, Gene Millman. "We're looking to provide the best technology to improve the transaction experience for agents and consumers, and SkySlope's offerings are currently unmatched."

SkySlope Forms is a widely used forms solution throughout the U.S. and Canada, powering dozens of MLS and associations' digital forms libraries. Filled with productivity-enhancing features like MLS integrations that pre-populate data fields and embedded digital signature, users can quickly format digital forms for signing and send them to clients with the click of a button.

"We couldn't be more excited to work with REcolorado to provide their agents with a wholly integrated, fully upgraded forms and offers experience," says SkySlope CEO, Tyler Smith. "When paired with SkySlope Offers, REcolorado members will be able to greatly reduce their screen time, allowing them to invest more energy back into their businesses."

Like SkySlope Forms, Offers was designed to automate data, plus centralize interactions and decisions during the home purchase process. SkySlope Offers provides real estate professionals with an easy way to share, compare, and action offers in a single space. With built-in anonymity that makes it easy for sellers to identify the most competitive, desirable offer based solely on data, SkySlope Offers promotes equitable housing practices.

"SkySlope Offers is on the cutting edge when it comes to fair housing initiatives," says Smith. "In addition to helping sellers select the best offer without bias, it communicates with the buyer's side in a clear, equitable way throughout the entire process, working to build trust between agents and their clients."

The largest MLS in Colorado and the 16th largest in the country, REcolorado serves over 26,000 real estate professionals. As one of Colorado REALTORS'® most prominent business partners, they're committed to connecting their members with time-saving tools that empower them to serve their clients at a higher level.

A celebrated proptech leader, SkySlope shares a similar mission to improve the lives of REALTORS®. Equipped with the goal to reduce agent screen time, SkySlope serves more than 650,000 real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada.

About SkySlope
Established in 2011, SkySlope is the customer experience platform managing real estate transactions from contract to close. Serving over 650,000 real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada, SkySlope manages nearly 3 million transactions annually. SkySlope is on a mission to build solutions that reshape the real estate industry by creating the most powerful autonomous transaction platform. For more information, visit SkySlope.

About REcolorado
REcolorado® is the largest Multiple Listing Service (MLS) in Colorado with over 26,000 professional subscribers who operate throughout the state. REcolorado's vision is to empower a trusted, cooperative, and comprehensive real estate marketplace to position customers for success by providing data, technology, and intelligence. The company is REALTOR® owned and serves real estate professionals including the members of Denver Metro Association of REALTORS®, South Metro Denver REALTOR® Association, Mountain Metro Association of REALTORS®, REALTORS® of Central Colorado, and Steamboat Springs Board of REALTORS®.

Contact
SkySlope
[email protected]
1-800-507-4117

SOURCE SkySlope

Also from this source

SkySlope releases SkySlope Forms mobile app for iOS to enable REALTORS® to manage transactions from anywhere

As Real Estate professionals race to cut costs, The New Mexico Association of REALTORS unites with SkySlope to offer a powerful new member benefit

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.