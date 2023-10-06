Recombinant Proteins Manufacturing Services (Pre-clinical & Clinical Services, Commercial Production) Market Report 2023: A Global $12.74 Billion Industry by 2030 - Increasing Adoption of Outsourcing

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recombinant Proteins Manufacturing Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Service Type (Pre-clinical & Clinical Services, Commercial Production), By Host Cell, By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global recombinant proteins manufacturing services market size is expected to reach USD 12.74 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.79% from 2023 to 2030

Recombinant proteins have many applications in the field of biotechnology research, and medicine. Furthermore, recombinant protein manufacturing is one of the effective procedures utilized in the life sciences sector, which has a significant impact on advanced healthcare.



The global healthcare industry is expanding rapidly, which promotes spending on research & development (R&D) to discover new treatments for a range of diseases. Recombinant protein production is closely associated with the expansion of the healthcare industry & spending on biologics.

Furthermore, government support encouraged the research efforts of academic institutions along with biotechnological companies, resulting in the development of the market for proteins. For instance, in February 2023, The European Investment Bank (EIB), supported by the InvestEU program, agreed to provide USD 19.95 million (€18 million) in financing to the Estonian biopharmaceutical developer Icosagen AS to expand its drug discovery, development, and production capabilities.



Additionally, with the ongoing advancements in recombinant technology, novel applications of recombinant proteins for developing personalized medicine, cell & gene therapies, and bioengineering products are projected to increase. For instance, gene editing technologies, such as CRISPR-Cas9, have enabled the precise alteration of recombinant proteins to create innovative therapeutics. These factors are expected to significantly increase the demand for proteins, driving the market for manufacturing services.



Several companies offer recombinant protein production services, including Lonza, GenScript, Merck KGaA, Kaneka Eurogentec S. A., and ExcellGene SA., creating growth prospects for outsourcing activities. Key players are expanding their manufacturing capabilities to cater to the growing outsourcing demand across the globe.

For instance, in October 2022, Merck KGaA opened a new commercial facility for its Millipore CTDMO Services in Martillac, France. The new 2,700 sq. m. facility was built for producing drug substances, including monoclonal antibodies and other recombinant proteins.

Similarly, in September 2021, Aviva Systems Biology, a company that manufactures and develops antibodies, immunoassay kits, along with recombinant proteins for research in life sciences, launched an innovative protein-on-demand, customized protein investment portfolio for basic research as well as preclinical studies. Such initiatives are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities in the market over the coming decade.



Recombinant Protein Manufacturing Services Market Report Highlights

By service type, the commercial production services segment accounted for the largest share of 58.60% in 2022. This is attributed to the growing accessibility of high-yield expression systems

By host cell, the mammalian segment accounted for the largest share of 54.91% in 2022. The market is expanding due to growing demand for mammalian cells in pharmaceutical and biotech companies

By end-user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of 78.53% in 2022. Recombinant proteins gained immense traction in the biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries, where they can be utilized to create vaccines and treatments for various illnesses and protein manufacturing-related services

North America held the largest share of 37.86% in 2022. This is mostly due to the presence of major market participants and the rising cost of healthcare across regions

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Adoption Of Outsourcing Models For Recombinant Protein Manufacturing

Increasing Scope Of Applications For Recombinant Protein-Based Products

Increasing Use Of Recombinant Proteins In Research-Use Activities

Market Restraints

Stringent Regulations Associated With Recombinant Protein-Based Biopharmaceuticals

Business Environment Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

