Recombinant proteins market size to grow by USD 650.96 million from 2022 to 2027, 35% of market growth to originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The recombinant proteins market size is expected to grow by USD 650.96 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 9.46%, as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is expected to account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the high uptake of recombinant proteins. The increasing prevalence of cancer, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases, musculoskeletal diseases, central nervous system diseases, and hematological diseases are also contributing to market growth. In addition, Factors such as rising R&D spending, increasing research activity, favorable government funding, and the presence of key players are boosting the market expansion in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Recombinant Proteins Market 2023-2027

Recombinant proteins market: Increase in chronic diseases to drive growth

Chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular, endocrine, and viral diseases can be treated with recombinant proteins. Therefore, the rising prevalence of such diseases is expected to boost the demand for recombinant proteins during the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide. The prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and cancer is increasing worldwide. Similarly, the rising prevalence of other chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases and neurological disorders, will increase the demand for recombinant proteins during the forecast period.

Recombinant Proteins Market: Growing opportunities from emerging economies

Emerging economies in Asia offer high growth potential for market participants. Factors such as aging population, rising income levels, improved healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare costs, and low-cost manufacturing are encouraging market participants to invest in the region. The regulatory framework in Asia is more flexible and business-friendly and attracts larger companies that are facing stiff competition in established markets. Governments of emerging countries in Asia are taking steps to raise awareness about cancer to enable early diagnosis. Such policies are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers, trends, and challenges - Download a sample now!

Some of the key recombinant proteins market players:

The recombinant proteins market is fragmented , and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key players in the market are listed below:

Abcam plc

Airway Therapeutics Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Aviva Systems Biology Corp.

Bio Techne Corp.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

BPS Bioscience Inc.

Elabscience Biotechnology Inc.

Enzo Biochem Inc.

GenScript Biotech Corp.

Grifols SA

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk AS

OriGene Technologies Inc.

Prospec Tany Technogene Ltd.

Proteintech Group Inc.

Sanofi SA

Sino Biological Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Gain instant access to our 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Recombinant proteins market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the recombinant proteins market by application (biotechnology research, drug discovery and development, biopharmaceutical production, and others), end-user (pharma and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The biotechnology research segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Recombinant proteins have contributed to major advances in biomedical biotechnology. These include proteins generated in course-specific research projects as well as commercially available proteins. Recombinant proteins are also used in food production, agriculture, and biotechnology. In addition, researchers have used genetic techniques to modify proteins to create recombinant therapeutic proteins. Such factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

For additional information on the market contribution of each segment - Grab an exclusive sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Related reports:

The protein supplements market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.18% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 10.9 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by source (animal-based and plant-based), distribution channel (retail outlets and online stores), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The protein therapeutics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.14% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 153.56 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (mABs, human insulin, erythropoietin, clotting factors, and others), application (metabolic disorders, immunologic disorders, hematological disorders, cancer, and genetic disorders), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Recombinant Proteins Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 650.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Germany, Italy, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Abcam plc, Airway Therapeutics Inc., Amgen Inc., Aviva Systems Biology Corp., Bio Techne Corp., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., BPS Bioscience Inc., Elabscience Biotechnology Inc., Enzo Biochem Inc., GenScript Biotech Corp., Grifols SA, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, OriGene Technologies Inc., Prospec Tany Technogene Ltd., Proteintech Group Inc., Sanofi SA, Sino Biological Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Health care market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global recombinant proteins market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global recombinant proteins market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Biotechnology research - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Biotechnology research - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Biotechnology research - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Biotechnology research - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Biotechnology research - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Drug discovery and development - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Drug discovery and development - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Drug discovery and development - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Drug discovery and development - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Drug discovery and development - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Biopharmaceutical production - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Biopharmaceutical production - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Biopharmaceutical production - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Biopharmaceutical production - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Biopharmaceutical production - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Pharma and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Pharma and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Pharma and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Pharma and biotechnology companies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Pharma and biotechnology companies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Academic and research institutes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Academic and research institutes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Academic and research institutes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Academic and research institutes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Academic and research institutes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Abcam plc

Exhibit 119: Abcam plc - Overview



Exhibit 120: Abcam plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Abcam plc - Key news



Exhibit 122: Abcam plc - Key offerings

12.4 Amgen Inc.

Exhibit 123: Amgen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Amgen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Amgen Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Aviva Systems Biology Corp.

Exhibit 126: Aviva Systems Biology Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Aviva Systems Biology Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Aviva Systems Biology Corp. - Key offerings

12.6 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 129: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 BPS Bioscience Inc.

Exhibit 134: BPS Bioscience Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: BPS Bioscience Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: BPS Bioscience Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Enzo Biochem Inc.

Exhibit 137: Enzo Biochem Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Enzo Biochem Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Enzo Biochem Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 GenScript Biotech Corp.

Exhibit 140: GenScript Biotech Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 141: GenScript Biotech Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: GenScript Biotech Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 143: GenScript Biotech Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: GenScript Biotech Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 145: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 146: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 148: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

12.11 Novartis AG

Exhibit 150: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 151: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Novartis AG - Segment focus

12.12 Novo Nordisk AS

Exhibit 154: Novo Nordisk AS - Overview



Exhibit 155: Novo Nordisk AS - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Novo Nordisk AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Novo Nordisk AS - Segment focus

12.13 Prospec Tany Technogene Ltd.

Exhibit 158: Prospec Tany Technogene Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Prospec Tany Technogene Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Prospec Tany Technogene Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Proteintech Group Inc.

Exhibit 161: Proteintech Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Proteintech Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Proteintech Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Sanofi SA

Exhibit 164: Sanofi SA - Overview



Exhibit 165: Sanofi SA - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Sanofi SA - Key news



Exhibit 167: Sanofi SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Sanofi SA - Segment focus

12.16 Sino Biological Inc.

Exhibit 169: Sino Biological Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Sino Biological Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: Sino Biological Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 172: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 174: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 175: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 177: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 178: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 179: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 180: Research methodology



Exhibit 181: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 182: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 183: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio