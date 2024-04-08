Recommendation Engine Market size is set to grow by USD 1664.54 mn from 2024-2028, rise of digitalization boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global recommendation engine market size is estimated to grow by USD 1664.54 mn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 39.91% during the forecast period. Recommendation engines, powered by machine learning and data filtering technology, are increasingly adopted by retail, media, and transportation sectors to enhance user experience, boost market share, and capture new customers. Companies like Zumiez leverage platforms like Evergage for personalized product recommendations, resulting in increased engagement and e-mail capturing. Digitalization facilitates access to resources, enabling individualized client experiences and transformative shifts in retail business through online shopping and enhanced interaction.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Recommendation Engine Market 2024-2028

Recommendation Engine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 39.91% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1664.54 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 39.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cloudera Inc., Coveo Solutions Inc., Curata Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., Kibo Software Inc., Mastercard Inc., Microsoft Corp., Muvi LLC, Nosto Solutions Oy, Oracle Corp., Outbrain Inc., Piano Software Inc., Recombee, Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, International Business Machines Corp., and Adobe Inc.

Segment Overview

This recommendation engine market report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (Media and entertainment, Retail, Travel and tourism, Others) Type (Cloud, On-premises) Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by End-user

The recommendation engine market experiences significant growth, particularly in the cloud segment. Collaborative filtering and content-based filtering are key techniques, with the collaborative filtering segment dominating. Retail and IT are major industries adopting recommendation engines, joined by SMEs. Cloud infrastructure vendors like Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet enable real-time support and scalability. AI and machine learning models power recommendation engines on AI-based cloud platforms. Brick-and-mortar retailers integrate smart point-of-sale solutions, self-checkout kiosks, and conversational bots. Incorrect labeling is a challenge. Self-service tools and digital technologies, including web browsers and mobile phones, deliver personalized recommendations. Security is crucial in healthcare, where machine learning and context-aware segmentation enhance patient care. Internet penetration and smart technologies drive adoption across sectors, including media and entertainment, transportation, healthcare, energy and utilities. Competitors offer individualized client experiences, leveraging complex algorithms and data filtering technology from companies like Commercetools.

Geography Overview

The Recommendation Engine Market in North America is experiencing robust growth, fueled by the surge in OTT adoption and the digital transformation of industries. The geospatial aware segment leverages AI and machine learning models to deliver personalized product recommendations on AI-based cloud platforms. Brick-and-mortar retailers are also integrating recommendation engines into smart point-of-sale solutions and self-checkout kiosks to enhance customer experiences. Incorrect labeling is mitigated through self-service tools and conversational bots. Healthcare providers and enterprises benefit from recommendation engines, utilizing machine learning and data filtering technology for individualized client experiences. The transformative digital shift continues, with online shopping, brand loyalty, and enhanced interaction driving competition among websites and computer browsers. Travel and hospitality, retail business, and e-commerce sectors are embracing recommendation engines to provide private data-driven, personalized customer experiences on mobile phones, web browsers, and digital shelves. Security is a priority, ensuring data protection and privacy.

Recommendation engines are essential tools for businesses to deliver personalized product suggestions, enhancing user experience and driving revenue growth. In the digital age, e-commerce, retail, media, and other sectors increasingly adopt these systems to optimize websites, improve customer interaction, and boost brand loyalty. Keywords: digital commerce, ROI, collaborative filtering, content-based filtering, SMEs. Companies like Moss Bros use recommendation engines for product placement, advertising, and enhancing the online shopping experience.

The Recommendation Engine market faces challenges in accurately predicting user preferences for content and products, particularly in sectors like media and entertainment, due to individual tastes and mood-dependent music choices. Cold start is a significant issue. Key technologies include collaborative filtering, content-based filtering, AI, machine learning models, and self-service tools. Applications span retail, healthcare, energy, and more. Incorrect labeling and security are concerns. Companies like Commeretools use data filtering technology for product recommendations and individualized client experiences.

Research Analysis

In the dynamic business landscape, the Recommendation Engine Market has gained significant traction, particularly in the Cloud segment and Retail segment. Collaborative filtering and Machine learning models are at the core of these recommendation engines, powering AI-based cloud platforms to deliver personalized product recommendations. SMEs and Information technology segments also benefit from these solutions, enabling digital transformation through automation and self-service tools. Machine learning models analyze user behavior and preferences, while data filtering technology ensures accurate and relevant recommendations. In the Retail segment, brick-and-mortar retailers leverage recommendation engines for smart point-of-sale solutions and self-checkout kiosks. However, incorrect labeling can hinder the effectiveness of these recommendation engines, emphasizing the importance of data accuracy and quality. Overall, recommendation engines play a crucial role in enhancing customer experience and driving sales in various industries, including the Internet penetration and Smart technologies sectors.

Market Research Overview

In today's data-driven business landscape, a Recommendation Engine Market plays a pivotal role in delivering personalized suggestions to customers. These engines utilize advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques to analyze user behavior, preferences, and historical data to provide tailored recommendations. The segment includes providers of recommendation software and services, such as Collaborative Filtering, Content-Based Filtering, and Hybrid Filtering. Producers of these engines cater to various industries, including E-commerce, Media Streaming, and Social Media. The market is driven by factors like increasing customer expectations, growing data volumes, and the need for improved user experience. Customers look for solutions that can deliver accurate and timely recommendations, ensuring higher engagement and increased sales. The use of technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, and Machine Learning further enhances the capabilities of recommendation engines. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, offering numerous opportunities for businesses to leverage these solutions and gain a competitive edge.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Media And Entertainment



Retail



Travel And Tourism



Others

Type

Cloud



On-premises

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

