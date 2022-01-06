RECON EDGE, a Unique Service to Push Recon Performance Beyond Limits

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A personal fitness trainer is the solution for the gym. RECON EDGE from Rapid Recon is the answer for solving recon performance and margin compression humps that erode used car profitability.

RECON EDGE is an exceptional one-on-one master-level performance efficiency troubleshooting service for auto dealers using Rapid Recon reconditioning workflow software to ensure continuous improvement in their operation.

Rapid Recon is a robust tool that by itself gets used cars sale-ready in days rather than weeks. As a remarkably beneficial auto dealership software reconditioning tool, it also reveals workflow, time efficiency, and profit drains that often still lurk within a used car operation.

For instance, analyzing technician workflow and payroll, a RECON EDGE troubleshooter solved a $6,700 a month payroll loss attributed to unapplied labor efficiency. A troubleshooter investigating why a dealer had hit a performance plateau in its time-to-line efficiency identified poor workflow in detailing as the reason. Applied recommendations dropped detail time per vehicle to 1.2 days from 3.3, making cars sell-ready faster.

RECON EDGE troubleshooters know dealers' pains, understand their challenges – and excel at resolving past performance and efficiency humps. RECON EDGE experts offer years of experience running and working in dealership fixed or variable operations.

First by telephone and then during a visit to your shop floor, RECON EDGE troubleshooters dig in:

Examining challenges brought up during dealers' routine Rapid Recon performance reviews

Visiting the recon program in person to meet with the dealership's decision-makers and view the recon department's communications, process, practices, and people

Identifying performance and workflow issues to isolate inefficiencies in current processes, practices, and goals/objectives

Determining profitability buried in inefficient, ignored or maladapted processes and practices — comparing the performance figures to realistic optimized numbers that the dealership's team can attain

RECON EDGE solves:

Shop time inefficiencies

Time-to-Line sale-ready delays

Personnel performance challenges

Work- and people-flow bottlenecks and weaknesses

And a wide-range performance challenges affecting the speed and cost of reconditioning cars

RECON EDGE troubleshooters are:

Dan Anton , Performance Manager, is Lean/Six Sigma certified. He spend eight years managing variable and fixed operations to reduce reconditioning time to line for the largest Jaguar/Land Rover operation in the nation. He joined Rapid Recon in 2019.

, Performance Manager, is Lean/Six Sigma certified. He spend eight years managing variable and fixed operations to reduce reconditioning time to line for the largest Jaguar/Land Rover operation in the nation. He joined Rapid Recon in 2019. Bradley Orr , Performance Manager, has a deep background in both variable and fixed operations, including such responsibilities as wholesale and brokerage, used car buyer and manager, general sales manager, and dealer. He joined Rapid Recon in 2019.

, Performance Manager, has a deep background in both variable and fixed operations, including such responsibilities as wholesale and brokerage, used car buyer and manager, general sales manager, and dealer. He joined Rapid Recon in 2019. Dustin Jones , Performance Manager, holds a Nissan Award of Excellence in Advising. He spent 14 years in aftermarket and dealership operations across multiple rooftops., notably with muti-store group Lithia. He joined Rapid Recon in 2020.

Contact RECON EDGE online or call Dan Anton at 803-640-9378.

Rapid Recon is the #1 leader in enabling auto dealers to achieve and maintain long-term success. Through dealers' application of Rapid Recon Key Performance Indicators, they steer continuous improvement efficiencies and performance gains throughout their dealerships. www.rapidrecon.com

